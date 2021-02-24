Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Harp meets harmonica in the next streaming concert from Musical Bridges Around the World
Posted
By Jada Teague
on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 10:25 AM
-
-
Courtesy of Musical Bridges Around the World
Musical Bridges Around the World returns on Sunday with the latest installment of its free streaming concert series.
"
Harp vs Harp"
features the one of a kind styles of Switzerland-born Grammy-winning harmonica player Grégoire Maret and Colombian harpist Edmar Castañeda. Both Castañeda and Maret have made their mark on the modern jazz world with uncommon instruments in the genre, and their innovative spirit will be on display as they perform with the unique paring of harp and harmonica.
Castañeda's wife, vocalist Andrea Tierra, will also join the pair for a few performances.
During the performance, part of the Russell Hill Rogers Musical Evenings at San Fernando Cathedral series, attendees also learn about the musicians' musical careers and collaborations.
Free, 7 p.m. Sunday, February 28, musicalbridges.org/watch.
