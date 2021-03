U.S. DJ Diplo to perform 'limited capacity' show at San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall

click image Instagram / diplo

Country music venue Cowboys Dance Hall will host a "limited capacity" performance by U.S. DJ and producer Diplo later this month.According to a Facebook event page managed by the venue, the artist — known for founding global dancehall group Major Lazer — will hit the stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 27.General admission tickets are $35 and the VIP experience, which includes access to the 2nd level viewing area, is $55 per person, according to the dance hall's ticketing website . The show will be 18 and up.The venue is currently operating at limited capacity, however it’s unclear what that occupancy level will be for the concert. Thereached out to the venue for clarification and received no immediate response.In January, the city slapped the dancehall with two citations for pandemic safety violations after performances by country artist Cody Johnson. One of those was for a lack social distancing and the other because some audience members weren't wearing masks.