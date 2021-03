Rock band Metallica donates $75,000 to Texas food banks through nonprofit

click image Instagram / metallica

Texans running low on food are finding empty grocery store shelves. Food pantries are running out of supplies. #AWMH has donated $75k to @FeedingAmerica for Texas food banks. To give to @FeedingTexas’ Crisis Relief Fund, visit https://t.co/lgKuKIr55h. #MetallicaGivesBack pic.twitter.com/CbgzgPpnsH — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) March 5, 2021

Metallica, whose debut album was calledis trying to keep Texans alive via a hefty $75,000 donation to the state's food banks through the band's All Within My Hands foundation.The foundation announced the donation via a March 4 Twitter post.“Texans running low on food are finding empty grocery store shelves. Food pantries are running out of supplies,” the post read. "#AWMH has donated $75k to @FeedingAmerica for Texas food banks.”Metallica formed All Within My Hands in February of 2017 to "enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band for years, as well as encourage participation from fans and friends," according to the foundation website Metallica made its debut in 1981 and quickly became a favorite in metal-hungry San Antonio, playing a multi-night stand at the Cameo Theatre on itstour. Later, the band gained mainstream popularity with songs such as "Enter Sandman" and "Nothing Else Matters." It was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. Feeding America is a nationwide hunger relief charity that works with 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs across the country to fight food insecurity.According to the Feeding America blog , the organization is working with national donors to transport food and supplies to the locations most heavily impacted by last month’s winter storm, supporting communities in Texas that are dealing with significant power outages and water shortages.