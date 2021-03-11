Queen of Tejano Selena to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

click to enlarge
Selena Quintanilla-Perez will receive a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys.
All hail La Reina
!
Legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez will receive a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Grammys, which air Sunday, March 14.
Rap pioneers Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, jazz vibraphonist Lionel Hampton, opera singer Marilyn Horne, rap duo Salt-N-Pepa and edgy rock band Talking Heads will also receive the honor.
Selena’s 1993 album Live
won Best Mexican-American Album at the 36th Annual Grammys, marking the first time a female Tejano artist had ever won in that category. Following the Corpus Christi native's 1995 death, her posthumously released crossover album Dreaming Of You
sold 175,000 copies on the day of its release.
“As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honorees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognize the influence they've had in the music community regardless of genre," Harvey Mason Jr., interim president and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a news release
.
"As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honoring this iconic group of music creators.”
