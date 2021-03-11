No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Queen of Tejano Selena to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge Selena Quintanilla-Perez will receive a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys. - FACEBOOK / SELENA
  • Facebook / Selena
  • Selena Quintanilla-Perez will receive a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys.
All hail La Reina!

Legendary Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez will receive a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Grammys, which air Sunday, March 14.



Rap pioneers Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, jazz vibraphonist Lionel Hampton, opera singer Marilyn Horne, rap duo Salt-N-Pepa and edgy rock band Talking Heads will also receive the honor.

Selena’s 1993 album Live won Best Mexican-American Album at the 36th Annual Grammys, marking the first time a female Tejano artist had ever won in that category. Following the Corpus Christi native's 1995 death, her posthumously released crossover album Dreaming Of You sold 175,000 copies on the day of its release.

“As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honorees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognize the influence they've had in the music community regardless of genre," Harvey Mason Jr., interim president and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a news release.

"As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honoring this iconic group of music creators.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene Read More

  2. Rock band Metallica donates $75,000 to Texas food banks through nonprofit Read More

  3. U.S. DJ Diplo to perform 'limited capacity' show at San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall Read More

  4. A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences Read More

  5. At urging of San Antonio musician, Velvet Taco adding memorials from local artists at former Tacoland site Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation