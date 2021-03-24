No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Blues guitar ace Samantha Fish will play a pair of San Antonio shows Thursday at Sam's

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge Samantha Fish is playing two shows at Sam's Burger Joint on Thursday. - COURTESY OF SAMANTHA FISH
  • Courtesy of Samantha Fish
  • Samantha Fish is playing two shows at Sam's Burger Joint on Thursday.
For her debut with Rounder Records, guitar hero Samantha Fish chose a title that sums up the dichotomy of the modern world: Kill or Be Kind.

Fish sought to achieve a balance between her bluesy guitar leads and an accessible, story-oriented, hooky ap proach to the tunes. To help achieve this, she collaborated with professional song smiths who have written with superstars from Luke Bryan to Kelly Clarkson.



5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, $35-$250, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.

