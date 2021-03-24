Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Blues guitar ace Samantha Fish will play a pair of San Antonio shows Thursday at Sam's
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Samantha Fish
-
Samantha Fish is playing two shows at Sam's Burger Joint on Thursday.
For her debut with Rounder Records, guitar hero Samantha Fish chose a title that sums up the dichotomy of the modern world: Kill or Be Kind
.
Fish sought to achieve a balance between her bluesy guitar leads and an accessible, story-oriented, hooky ap proach to the tunes. To help achieve this, she collaborated with professional song smiths who have written with superstars from Luke Bryan to Kelly Clarkson.
5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, $35-$250, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
