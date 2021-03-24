No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar to hold spring concert series benefitting musicians hit hard by pandemic

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge Local act Lonely Horse will perform in Cherrity Bar's Spring Concert Series. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CHERRITY BAR
  • Photo courtesy of Cherrity Bar
  • Local act Lonely Horse will perform in Cherrity Bar's Spring Concert Series.
With local COVID cases declining, East Side eatery Cherrity Bar will hold an outdoor, family-friendly concert series to benefit local musicians whose gig schedules were put on hold by the pandemic.

The Thursday night series will kick off April 1 with R&B outfit the Foreign Arm. Other acts include Michael J. & the Foxes, MC² & The S.O.U.L. and Jonny Gold. The shows will culminate in an already sold-out April 29 appearance by heavy blues duo Lonely Horse.



In keeping with Cherrity's mission of giving back to the community, artists will keep 100% of ticket receipts the night they play.

Tickets are only available in pairs and sets of four, running $20 and $40, respectively. Cherrity won't offer individual tickets or a general admission option, since guests must be seated at a table to align with its social distancing policies.

The shows will run 7:30-9:30 p.m., and food and beverage service from Kuriya and Cherrity Bar will follow normal Thursday hours.

Tickets and more info are available at the bar’s website.

