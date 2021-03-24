San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar to hold spring concert series benefitting musicians hit hard by pandemic

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy of Cherrity Bar
-
Local act Lonely Horse will perform in Cherrity Bar's Spring Concert Series.
With local COVID cases declining, East Side eatery Cherrity Bar will hold an outdoor, family-friendly concert series to benefit local musicians whose gig schedules were put on hold by the pandemic.
The Thursday night series will kick off April 1 with R&B outfit the Foreign Arm. Other acts include Michael J. & the Foxes, MC² & The S.O.U.L. and Jonny Gold. The shows will culminate in an already sold-out April 29 appearance by heavy blues duo Lonely Horse.
In keeping with Cherrity's mission of giving back to the community, artists will keep 100% of ticket receipts the night they play.
Tickets are only available in pairs and sets of four, running $20 and $40, respectively. Cherrity won't offer individual tickets or a general admission option, since guests must be seated at a table to align with its social distancing policies.
The shows will run 7:30-9:30 p.m., and food and beverage service from Kuriya and Cherrity Bar will follow normal Thursday hours.
Tickets and more info are available at the bar’s website
.
