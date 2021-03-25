Thursday, March 25, 2021
Controversial EDM DJ Diplo will swing through San Antonio this Saturday
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Diplo
-
Influential DJ Diplo has been accused of everything from ruining a celebrity wedding to sexual harassment.
If you’ve even dabbled in the world of EDM, you’ve most likely encountered a song or style that at least owes a debt to the world-renowned, globetrotting DJ Diplo.
He’s collaborated with everyone from Sia and Skrillex to Mark Ronson, and he’s produced projects for Snoop Dogg, Britney Spears and … hell, pretty much everyone in the world of pop music.
Diplo has certainly attracted his share of controversy as well, from livestreaming (and allegedly “ruining”) Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding
, to a host of more serious abuse
and harassment allegations
.
7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, $35- $50, Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 NE Loop 410, (210) 646-9378, cowboysdancehall.com.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, live music, Diplo, Cowboys Dancehall, things to do in San Antonio, DJ, EDM, abuse allegations, harassment allegations, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.