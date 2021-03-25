No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Controversial EDM DJ Diplo will swing through San Antonio this Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Influential DJ Diplo has been accused of everything from ruining a celebrity wedding to sexual harassment. - COURTESY OF DIPLO
  • Courtesy of Diplo
  • Influential DJ Diplo has been accused of everything from ruining a celebrity wedding to sexual harassment.
If you’ve even dabbled in the world of EDM, you’ve most likely encountered a song or style that at least owes a debt to the world-renowned, globetrotting DJ Diplo.

He’s collaborated with everyone from Sia and Skrillex to Mark Ronson, and he’s produced projects for Snoop Dogg, Britney Spears and … hell, pretty much everyone in the world of pop music.



Diplo has certainly attracted his share of controversy as well, from livestreaming (and allegedly “ruining”) Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding, to a host of more serious abuse and harassment allegations.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, $35- $50, Cowboys Dancehall, 3030 NE Loop 410, (210) 646-9378, cowboysdancehall.com.

