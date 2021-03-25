Thursday, March 25, 2021
Q: The Music of Queen brings tribute show fit for royalty to the Tobin Center on Satuday
By Mike McMahan
on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM
The tribute to iconic band Queen is coming to the Tobin Center on Saturday.
No, not the Q that likes to keep it anonymous.
Instead, a highly visual tribute to the band with one of the most charismatic frontmen of all time, Mr. Freddie Mercury, who was most certainly not anon.
This socially distanced show promises a comprehensive look at the operatic, iconic band’s 21-year run, highlighted in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, itself named for a song you’re all but guaranteed to hear.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 27, $29.50-$44.50, Tobin Center, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
