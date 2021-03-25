Thursday, March 25, 2021
Riff wranglers Warlung and Bridge Farmers headed to San Antonio's Lonesome Rose on Saturday
By Mike McMahan
on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 3:00 PM
Courtesy of Bridge Farmers
Bridge Farmers joins Warlung on a bill at the Lonesome Rose.
Billing themselves as “heavy psych,” Houston rockers Warlung will bring a mix of riffs and classic metal vocal stylings to the Alamo City.
The way they describe themselves and their visual imagery suggests that they are part of the lineage from Sabbath to Sleep.
However, the band seems more focused on songcraft rather than simply conjuring up pummeling riffs, a trait that sets them apart from their doomy peers. Recommended if you like The Sword.
The outdoor show will also include the Bridge Farmers and a pair of DJs spinning appropriately heavy tunes.
2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com.
