Thursday, March 25, 2021
San Antonio's St. Paul Square hosting outdoor roots-rock shindig for the next three nights
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Danny B Harvey & Annie Marie Lewis
-
Husband-wife duo Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis are kicking off three nights of music in St. Paul's Square
After fits and starts, live music finally seems to be percolating back up in San Antonio. Case in point: a three-night string of free outdoor concerts at St. Paul Square featuring a roundup of roots-rock reliables.
Husband-wife duo Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis will kick things off Thursday, March 25.
Harvey was the guitarist for Motorhead frontman Lemmy's rockabilly supergroup the Head Cat, while Lewis is the niece of piano-pounding rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis.
San Antonio surf rock outfit King Pelican will bring on its instrumental stylings Friday, March 26, and long-running Alamo City garage rock phenomenon Los #3 Dinners will close things out puro party style on Saturday, March 27.
The shows will take place at 1160 E. Commerce St., and nightly set times will run 7-10 p.m., according to the organizers.
Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: St. Paul square, San Antonio, East Side, things to do in San Antonio, live music, concerts in San Antonio, Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis, the head cat, Motorhead, Lemmy, King Pelican, Los #3 Dinners, Los Number 3 Dinners, roots rock, rockabilly, surf rock, garage rock, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.