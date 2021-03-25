Team behind EDM Drive In to bring socially distanced food and dance music festival to San Antonio
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 11:57 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Electric Fiesta
-
Electric Fiesta's October event lasted four days and featured a variety of EDM artists.
The promoters of last year's socially distanced electronic dance music shows at Freeman Coliseum will next month host Electric Cookout, a similar all-ages music experience pairing food with the beats.
EDM Maniac and Electric Fiesta launched Electric Drive In
last year to let music fans experience something close to a live performance amid the pandemic. The four-day October event featured artists including Virtual Riot, Etc! Etc!, Crizzly, Lady Faith, Henry Fong and Nick Ledesma.
The pair's Electric Cookout, slated for April 17, will feature an array of San Antonio food trucks, selected by local influencer SATXrated, as well as a lineup of dance music, comedy, live art and more — details of which haven't yet been released.
The gathering near the St. Mary's Strip will also include vendors and a canned-food drive in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank.
Tickets to the Electric Cookout are available now
and start at $15. Costs go up to $499, which gets attendees a VIP table with five VIP wristbands, expedited bar service and a merchandise pack. The event will take place at The Lot at 800 Live.
$15-$499, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 800 Live, 800 Lexington Ave., electriccookout.com.
