No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Team behind EDM Drive In to bring socially distanced food and dance music festival to San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Mar 25, 2021 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge Electric Fiesta's October event lasted four days and featured a variety of EDM artists. - COURTESY OF ELECTRIC FIESTA
  • Courtesy of Electric Fiesta
  • Electric Fiesta's October event lasted four days and featured a variety of EDM artists.
The promoters of last year's socially distanced electronic dance music shows at Freeman Coliseum will next month host Electric Cookout, a similar all-ages music experience pairing food with the beats.

EDM Maniac and Electric Fiesta launched Electric Drive In last year to let music fans experience something close to a live performance amid the pandemic. The four-day October event featured artists including Virtual Riot, Etc! Etc!, Crizzly, Lady Faith, Henry Fong and Nick Ledesma.



The pair's Electric Cookout, slated for April 17, will feature an array of San Antonio food trucks, selected by local influencer SATXrated, as well as a lineup of dance music, comedy, live art and more — details of which haven't yet been released.

The gathering near the St. Mary's Strip will also include vendors and a canned-food drive in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank. 

Tickets to the Electric Cookout are available now and start at $15. Costs go up to $499, which gets attendees a VIP table with five VIP wristbands, expedited bar service and a merchandise pack. The event will take place at The Lot at 800 Live.

$15-$499, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 800 Live, 800 Lexington Ave., electriccookout.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Marielle La Rue started her niche denim line to fulfill a wish for pants that fit her body type
Talking to Lucas Bradbury of Project Pollo about his vegan chain’s meaty expansion plans
Lost in Lockup: Last year, prisoners in Bexar County and across Texas died in record numbers
Best Quality Daughter’s ‘Asian-American’ cuisine draws on more than just those two influences
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Teri Castillo believes in the cultural interconnectedness of District 5
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar to hold spring concert series benefitting musicians hit hard by pandemic Read More

  2. Blues guitar ace Samantha Fish will play a pair of San Antonio shows Thursday at Sam's Read More

  3. Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene Read More

  4. Controversial EDM DJ Diplo will swing through San Antonio this Saturday Read More

  5. U.S. DJ Diplo to perform 'limited capacity' show at San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation