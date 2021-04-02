Friday, April 2, 2021
Lonesome Lounge Sessions continue Monday with a streaming concert by Dreambored
Posted
By Mike McMahan
on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Dreambored is next up in the Lonesome Lounge Sessions streaming concert series.
The Facebook-powered, online-only performance series Lonesome Lounge Sessions rolls on with a show from these local dream poppers.
The band, composed of married couple Mark Lee Walley and Angela Guerra Walley, debuted with the album Loved Ones
in 2018.
The release is composed of emotional songs inspired partly by the death of Angela’s father.
7 p.m. Monday, April 5, Free, The Lonesome Rose, facebook.com/thelonesomerose.
