Friday, April 2, 2021

Rapper Chris Conde dropping new album, will live-stream release performance this Friday

click to enlarge Rapper Chris Conde's new album "Engulfed in the Marvelous Decay" will drop Sunday. - ANTHONY GARCIA
  • Anthony Garcia
Self-described “thicc, queer, Mexican” rapper Chris Conde is celebrating the release of the forthcoming album Engulfed in the Marvelous Decay with a live-streamed performance this Friday.

The Austin-to-San Antonio transplant — and former Current music writer — will be joined by pop showman Wayne Holtz, producer and emcee D.R.O. and R&B crooner Alyson Alonzo. The online event is free.



According to Conde's new bio, Engulfed in the Marvelous Decay is "a self-reflective, diverse and charismatic commentary on the bigotry of the Trump administration that pulls not just from rap, but also indie rock, electronic music, glitch, metal and punk." It drops Sunday on the Fake Four label.

Conde's live-stream starts at 7 p.m. via the Twitch online platform.

