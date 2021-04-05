No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, April 5, 2021

San Antonio draws on Little Joe, Simply Rayne, other artists to urge COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge Tejano singer Little Joe delivers his message with a mask on. - YOUTUBE SCREEN CAPTURE / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • YouTube screen capture / City of San Antonio
  • Tejano singer Little Joe delivers his message with a mask on.
The city of San Antonio has kicked off the second phase of its "What Will It Take" ad campaign, which taps local musicians and artists to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While the first phase primarily urged residents to wear masks, the second will focus on the importance of getting vaccinated. The spots, in both English and Spanish, will feature original songs from local musicians including Tejano pioneer Little Joe, R&B singer Simply Rayne and Mariachis Campanas de America.




The second phase of the campaign also features murals by local artists including Alex Rubio and Kaldric Dow.

“We should all be encouraged to get vaccinated so we can live a healthy life and to be able to go back to normal again,” Little Joe said in written statement.

The new spots will show up on radio, TV, social media and digital ads, according to the city.

