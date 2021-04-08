No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Rockabilly and country-rock touring acts out San Antonio's live music offerings this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis share the stage during a gig. - COURTESY PHOTO / DANNY B. HARVEY AND ANNIE MARIE LEWIS
  • Courtesy Photo / Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis
  • Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis share the stage during a gig.
In addition to a pair of album-debut shows this weekend from San Antonio stalwarts — doom metal outfit Thunder Horse and experimental composer and percussionist claire rousay — local music fans have a chance to catch a couple of notable out-of-towners.

Whether you prefer a present-day take on rockabilly or down-home country-rock, let's just say you've got some sweet-sounding options.



Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis
The husband-and-wife duo Danny B. Harvey and Annie Marie Lewis has been called the “rock ’n’ roll version of Johnny Cash and June Carter.” And like that legendary country couple, they each come with impressive pedigrees. Harvey is perhaps best known as the guitarist for HeadCat, the rockabilly supergroup formed by Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister. Lewis, meanwhile, is the niece of Jerry Lee Lewis and has been opening shows for her famous uncle since she was a teen. Harvey, Lewis and their band are whooping it up as part of a free, outdoor concert series in the St. Paul Square Courtyard. Free, 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, St. Paul Square Courtyard, 1160 E. Commerce St., stpaulsq.com. — Sanford Nowlin

Micky and The Motorcars
These Austin-based road hogs feature brothers and mainstays Micky and Gary Braun along with recently recruited all-new players. But call it a tune-up instead of a new engine, as the band remains focused on heartfelt storytelling and a Nashville-fueled country-rock vibe. $12-$70, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Mike McMahan

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Running on Riffs: Thunder Horse celebrates powerful second album with outdoor live show
Natural Novelist: Jeff VanderMeer’s weird fiction is grounded in a love of Earth’s ecology
Write off your other weekend plans, because the San Antonio Book Festival is back in a big way
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Catching up with rockabilly revival giant Danny B. Harvey before his San Antonio gig on Friday Read More

  2. Running on Riffs: Thunder Horse celebrates powerful second album with outdoor live show Read More

  3. a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance Read More

  4. Four San Antonio bands joining forces Saturday to raise money for fellow musician battling Leukemia Read More

  5. San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy and Capra's singer drop noisy AF Jesus Lizard cover Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation