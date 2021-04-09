Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, April 9, 2021

claire rousay's a softer focus gets a surprise early release

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM

rousay (left) with Dani Toral, who designed the cover art for a softer focus. - COURTESY OF CLAIRE ROUSAY
If you thought you'd have to wait until the end of the month to hear the new album from prolific San Antonio percussionist and composer claire rousay, have we got a surprise for you.

In a Thursday tweet that opened with "oh what the hell," rousay announced the early release of a softer focus, which has been getting buzz from outlets including the Current.



rousay will also livestream an album release show this weekend with longtime collaborator and fellow San Antonian mari maurice and multi-talented Henna Chou on cello ($10, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, bandcamp.com).


As with many of rousay's physical releases, American Dreams Record's original pressing of 100 LPs is selling fast. However, the label has already announced a second pressing of 600 copies of the album, divided between black and color versions of the record.

Both digital and physical editions of a softer focus can be purchased on Bandcamp, and the album is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

