Doc Watkins, Raul Malo: Live music to check out in San Antonio this weekend

Raul Malo is performing at John T. Floore's Country Store on Saturday.

No matter what you're into, there's something to love in this weekend's live music offerings in San Antonio.Whether you're looking for a bit of Debussy or want to rock out in tribute to your fave metal bands, SA's got you covered.With big concerts still on hold due to the pandemic, these two tribute acts are as close as you’re getting to Metallica and Megadeth right now. This double head-shot of music from the dawn of thrash holds promise, given that the acts’ respective names reference some of both bands’ best material.Pianist-vocalist Watkins is bringing a varied mix of Debussy, Nat “King” Cole, original material and more to the Tobin. In addition to owning nightspot Jazz, TX, Watkins has covered all his bases as a Texan. He’s got a PhD in music from UT Austin, he’s repped the Lone Star State as he toured the world and he’s a barbecue enthusiast. He’ll be joined by the Classical Music Institute Orchestra.The frontman for Grammy-award winning legends The Mavericks blends rock, country and more. Some of his best-loved songs include “Here Comes the Rain” and “Back in Your Arms Again.” His most recent solo release is 2012’s Around the World Live.