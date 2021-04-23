Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 23, 2021

Doc Watkins, Raul Malo: Live music to check out in San Antonio this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 9:43 AM

click image Raul Malo is performing at John T. Floore's Country Store on Saturday. - FACEBOOK / RAUL MALO
  • Facebook / Raul Malo
  • Raul Malo is performing at John T. Floore's Country Store on Saturday.
No matter what you're into, there's something to love in this weekend's live music offerings in San Antonio.

Whether you're looking for a bit of Debussy or want to rock out in tribute to your fave metal bands, SA's got you covered.



Friday, April 23
Blackened + Punishment Due
With big concerts still on hold due to the pandemic, these two tribute acts are as close as you’re getting to Metallica and Megadeth right now. This double head-shot of music from the dawn of thrash holds promise, given that the acts’ respective names reference some of both bands’ best material. $10, 8 p.m., Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty, Suite 101, (210) 607-7007, fitzrockssa.com.

Friday, April 23
Doc Watkins With Strings
Pianist-vocalist Watkins is bringing a varied mix of Debussy, Nat “King” Cole, original material and more to the Tobin. In addition to owning nightspot Jazz, TX, Watkins has covered all his bases as a Texan. He’s got a PhD in music from UT Austin, he’s repped the Lone Star State as he toured the world and he’s a barbecue enthusiast. He’ll be joined by the Classical Music Institute Orchestra. $39.50-59.50, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for The Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Saturday, April 24
Raul Malo
The frontman for Grammy-award winning legends The Mavericks blends rock, country and more. Some of his best-loved songs include “Here Comes the Rain” and “Back in Your Arms Again.” His most recent solo release is 2012’s Around the World Live. $35-150, 7 p.m., John T. Floore Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game
Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Ted Nugent tested positive for COVID-19 days after performing at 'anti-mask' Florida grocery store Read More

  2. COVID-denier Ted Nugent admits he has COVID-19: 'I thought I was dying' Read More

  3. Texas Country artist Shane Smith's truck was stolen in San Antonio — with his dog inside Read More

  4. Smoke BBQ + Skybar will bring rapper Nelly to San Antonio on 4/20 for its 6th anniversary Read More

  5. Ted Nugent claims Capitol rioters were Black Lives Matter and Antifa 'wearing Trump shirts' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation