San Antonio-area venue to hold throwback event with Lance Bass of *NSYNC, LFO and Ryan Cabrera
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 10:18 AM
The Pop 2000 Tour featuring *NSYNC member Lance Bass is headed to the San Antonio area this fall.
If the names LFO and O-Town ring a bell, it’s time for a retinol cream and some special attention to this music news.
The Pop 2000 Tour featuring *NSYNC member Lance Bass, boy bands LFO and O-Town and acoustic musician Ryan Cabrera is headed to San Antonio-area water sports venue Texas Ski Ranch this fall.
The venue took to social media last week to share plans for the nationwide tour, which will hit the Dallas area before swinging through New Braunfels for an August 14 show.
The Pop 2000 Tour is coming to Texas Ski Ranch on August 14th!
Tickets start at $60 for advance GA
, and cap out at a hefty $800 for a VIP table for four guests. The $800 package includes a table for four concertgoers on the lawn in front of the stage and meals for those attendees.
The Texas Ski Ranch is a 70-acre action sports venue that offers wakeboarding, kneeboarding, waterskiing, axe-throwing and paintball, as well as a full service restaurant and craft cocktail bar.
$60-$800, 6 p.m. Saturday, August 14, Texas Ski Ranch, 6700 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, New Braunfels, (830) 627-2843, texasskiranch.com.
