Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 6, 2021

This weekend's San Antonio-area live music choices include Robert Earl Keen and homegrown soul

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click image Robert Earl Keen is performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater on Saturday. - FACEBOOK / ROBERT EARL KEEN
  • Facebook / Robert Earl Keen
  • Robert Earl Keen is performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater on Saturday.
Whether your tastes run to San Antonio's horn-driven West Side soul sound or Third Coast country, you've got options. Read on for a couple shows worth penciling in on the calendar.

Friday, May 7
The Muñoz Brothers Band
This San Antonio-based Chicano soul ensemble is led by brothers Isaac Muñoz and Fernando Muñoz Jr. The large ensemble’s horn-driven approach spotlights saxophone and trombone while putting a fresh spin on a venerable homegrown sound. Free, 7 p.m., St. Paul Square, 1160 E. Commerce St., Suite 200, stpaulsq.com.



Saturday, May 8
Robert Earl Keen at Whitewater Amphitheater
Even casual Third Coast country fans know that the Texas A&M grad has been working the circuit since the early ’80s and that his songbook goes far deeper than “The Road Goes on Forever.” Many also noted the singer-songwriter’s commitment to his bandmates. He reportedly refinanced his home during the pandemic so he could keep them salaried and insured while off the road. $28-$98, 9 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, floattheguadalupe.com.

Get our top picks for the best (online!) events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Without independent oversight, San Antonio’s city government will keep making the same mistakes
Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square
PB-Art: New corporate citizen Pabst steps up as a platform for San Antonio creatives
Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Rapper-actor 50 Cent will appear at San Antonio's Smoke BBQ to host NIOSA-style event Read More

  2. San Antonio-area venue to hold throwback event with Lance Bass of *NSYNC, LFO and Ryan Cabrera Read More

  3. San Antonio percussionist and composer claire rousay lands lengthy New York Times feature Read More

  4. Country traditionalist Dale Watson to perform free show Thursday at St. Paul Square Read More

  5. Smoke BBQ + Skybar will bring rapper Nelly to San Antonio on 4/20 for its 6th anniversary Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation