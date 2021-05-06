Thursday, May 6, 2021
This weekend's San Antonio-area live music choices include Robert Earl Keen and homegrown soul
Robert Earl Keen is performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater on Saturday.
Whether your tastes run to San Antonio's horn-driven West Side soul sound or Third Coast country, you've got options. Read on for a couple shows worth penciling in on the calendar.
Friday, May 7
The Muñoz Brothers Band
This San Antonio-based Chicano soul ensemble is led by brothers Isaac Muñoz and Fernando Muñoz Jr. The large ensemble’s horn-driven approach spotlights saxophone and trombone while putting a fresh spin on a venerable homegrown sound. Free, 7 p.m., St. Paul Square, 1160 E. Commerce St., Suite 200, stpaulsq.com.
Saturday, May 8
Robert Earl Keen at Whitewater Amphitheater
Even casual Third Coast country fans know that the Texas A&M grad has been working the circuit since the early ’80s and that his songbook goes far deeper than “The Road Goes on Forever.” Many also noted the singer-songwriter’s commitment to his bandmates. He reportedly refinanced his home during the pandemic so he could keep them salaried and insured while off the road. $28-$98, 9 p.m., Whitewater Amphitheater, 11860 FM 306, New Braunfels, (830) 964-3800, floattheguadalupe.com.
