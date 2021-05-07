This could be the last Bandcamp Friday, so help these San Antonio artists by grabbing a download

click to enlarge Facebook / Aggravator

Thrash metal band Aggravator's new album "Unseen Repulsions" is one of the San Antonio releases available via Bandcamp Friday.

Unseen Repulsions

During the pandemic, Bandcamp decided to help music creators by passing along its usual cut of sales directly to artists and labels on the first Friday of every month.The download service hasn't announced plans for any more of those Bandcamp Fridays after May 7, which means this could be your last opportunity to snap up releases by San Antonio bands and directly pass on your financial support. We heartily recommend these four releases as a starting point.

Though Aggravator is ostensibly a thrash metal outfit, this new EP isn’t straight outta the '80s. True, the riffs on Unseen Repulsions evoke the phrasing and energy of the genre’s originators, particularly Slayer, but the vocals are more rooted in the hostility of death metal than the hoarse shouts of thrash's early years. Formed in 2008, Aggravator is a veteran act that's dropped high-energy releases and landed appearances at European festivals. This LP shows them for the polished riff slingers they are.

MiLK & dEaD fLyS burnt brEath /ep

Though no friend to copy editors, MiLK & dEaD fLyS may endear itself to fans of adventurous electronic music on burnt brEath /ep. The project — “arranged, composed, edited, recorded & played” by Chase Bats — is something of a psychedelic nightmare. Echoey beats and the occasional echoey vocal mix with sinister electronic beeps and bloops to produce music that's part ambient, part goth rock, part slithering momentum and part, um, something else. It sells for $6.66 in case the above description doesn’t drive it home.



The Grasshopper Lies Heavy A Cult That Worships A God Of Death



Avant-metal powerhouse The Grasshopper Lies Heavy is releasing a new album A Cult That Worships A God Of Death on Minneapolis' Learning Curve Records. While the album doesn't drop until July 15, the label is taking pre-orders for both the download and vinyl version. To build suspense, Grasshopper is offering up a single from the forthcoming release — and it's a scorcher. "The Act of Buying Groceries" immediately ticks into the red with a lumbering, off-kilter riff reminiscent of prime Jesus Lizard. It follows that up with a roundhouse kick of a chorus that wouldn't sound out of place on one of Amphetamine Reptile's old Dope, Guns and Fucking in the Streets noise-rock samplers.

Johnny Love Inner Worlds

Once described as the "Mel Torme of the '80s” — now, there's an un-toppable accolade — Johnny Love dropped the accurately named single Inner Worlds earlier in May. It’s not apparent on this release where the Torme vibe comes in, though a dive through Love’s back releases fills in the blanks a bit. The first track, “Openings,” is aptly named. It's a mournful keyboard call that invites the listener to the main course: “Faerie Sage One.” That piece is also introspective, combining a soothing keyboard bed overlaid with sparingly used harmonics that simultaneously invoke faeries and spaceships — if the latter were traveling to inner rather than outer space. Love previously released a spare cover of King Crimson’s “Matte Kudasai,” so he ain’t messing around. Put some headphones on and, well, space out.

