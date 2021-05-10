Live music this week in San Antonio ranges from surf rock to Mexico-inspired Western swing

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Midnight Mezcal
Midnight Mezcal hits up Sam's Burger Joint on Thursday.
Diverse sounds seem to be the rule of the day as live music gigs return to the Alamo City.
This week, music fans will have the chance to sample the sounds of touring singer-songwriters, the classic country-meets-Mexican roots sounds of Midnight Mezcal, the surf rock of King Pelican and a stacked bill of extreme metal. And there's more.
Tuesday, May 11
Josh Merritt + Cece Sensor
Kentucky-based Merritt recently released the concept album Reynolds Station, which is inspired by the drug epidemic decimating rural America. Sensor, who hails from Southern California, lists a variety of influences from classic (Elvis Presley) to contemporary (Ed Sheeran) to in-between (Amy Winehouse). Free, 8 p.m., Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty, Suite 101, (210) 607-7007, fitzrockssa.com.
Thursday, May 13
Midnight Mezcal
Steeped in classic American country and Western swing, this trio lets their Mexican roots shine — in case it wasn’t clear from their name. The band sports a diverse resume, as singer-guitarist Mint Parker has opened a stadium show for Guns ’n’ Roses. In addition, both Parker and guitarist Rob Fabre have appeared on the Mexican edition of The Voice
. Free, 7 p.m., St. Paul Square, 1160 E. Commerce St., Suite 200, stpaulsq.com.
Thursday, May 13
Kyle Nix
Nix, fiddler for country hitmakers the Turnpike Troubadors, stepped out on his own for the first time with the solo debut Lightning on the Mountain and Other Short Stories. In keeping with the title, he introduces a different character from a different part of the country in each of the album’s song. $20-125, 7 p.m., Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
Friday, May 14
King Pelican at Tucker’s Kozy Korner
The Alamo City’s King Pelican will bring its signature surf sounds to East Side institution Tucker’s Kozy Korner and perform on the spot’s new outdoor stage. Free, 9 p.m., Tucker’s Kozy Korner, 1338 E. Houston St., (726) 999-3764.
Saturday, May 15
Decimation Fest 3
This extreme-metal bill featuring outfits including Desolate A.D., Terrorform, Cauterized, Plague, Decimate and Ammo For My Arsenal promises, well, aural decimation. Looks like the perfect antidote for end-of-the-pandemic nihilism and a post-vaccine return to the world of crushingly loud live music. $10-$15, 7:30 p.m., Bonds 007 Rock Bar, 450 Soledad St., (210) 225-0007, facebook.com/BONDS007ROCKBAR.
