Live music this week in San Antonio ranges from surf rock to Mexico-inspired Western swing

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Midnight Mezcal

Midnight Mezcal hits up Sam's Burger Joint on Thursday.

Diverse sounds seem to be the rule of the day as live music gigs return to the Alamo City.This week, music fans will have the chance to sample the sounds of touring singer-songwriters, the classic country-meets-Mexican roots sounds of Midnight Mezcal, the surf rock of King Pelican and a stacked bill of extreme metal. And there's more.Kentucky-based Merritt recently released the concept album Reynolds Station, which is inspired by the drug epidemic decimating rural America. Sensor, who hails from Southern California, lists a variety of influences from classic (Elvis Presley) to contemporary (Ed Sheeran) to in-between (Amy Winehouse).Steeped in classic American country and Western swing, this trio lets their Mexican roots shine — in case it wasn’t clear from their name. The band sports a diverse resume, as singer-guitarist Mint Parker has opened a stadium show for Guns ’n’ Roses. In addition, both Parker and guitarist Rob Fabre have appeared on the Mexican edition ofNix, fiddler for country hitmakers the Turnpike Troubadors, stepped out on his own for the first time with the solo debut Lightning on the Mountain and Other Short Stories. In keeping with the title, he introduces a different character from a different part of the country in each of the album’s song.The Alamo City’s King Pelican will bring its signature surf sounds to East Side institution Tucker’s Kozy Korner and perform on the spot’s new outdoor stage.This extreme-metal bill featuring outfits including Desolate A.D., Terrorform, Cauterized, Plague, Decimate and Ammo For My Arsenal promises, well, aural decimation. Looks like the perfect antidote for end-of-the-pandemic nihilism and a post-vaccine return to the world of crushingly loud live music.