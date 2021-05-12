Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Flaming Lips' new tour will include stop at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 12:27 PM
Jaime Monzon
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne belts it out from inside a plastic bubble during the band's 2016 performance at the Maverick Music Festival.
Freaks rejoice!
The Flaming Lips' recently unveiled tour
of North America and the British Isles will include a San Antonio stop on Sunday, March 27, 2022. As part of its American Head tour, which gets underway in late 2021, the Lips will perform at the Aztec Theater.
The tour follows a pair of Oklahoma shows during the pandemic during which the band and audience members were clad in protective bubbles. The plastic enclosures have been a stage gimmick for the band for years, but they gained a sense of utility in the time of COVID.
The tour also comes as the long-running psychedelic pop act prepares to drop a vinyl release of The Soft Bulletin Companion
, a 1999 rarities collection that accompanied its album The Soft Bulletin
.
Tickets for the San Antonio show are on sale now
.
$47-79, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., theaztectheatre.com.
