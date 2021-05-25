Jordan Matthew Young, finalist on The Voice, will perform Friday in San Antonio's St. Paul Square
Blond-locked Southern rocker Jordan Matthew Young is a finalist on Tuesday night's season finale of The Voice
, meaning he's set to either celebrate victory or sing the blues when he performs a free show Friday in San Antonio.
Utah-based Young and his band will gig as part of St. Paul Square's Concerts in the Courtyard, a series of open-air performances in the historic near East Side entertainment district.
Young wowed judges during the 20th season of long-running singing competition show The Voice
with a blend of blues, rock, soul and country. He's been on C&W singer Blake Shelton's team for his entire run.
Beyond having that rare combinations of a voice for radio and a face for TV, turns out Young also has a Texas tie. He departed Austin last year to move back to Utah so he could work with his family’s construction business, according to an Austin Chronicle
report.
So, now you know.
Free, 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, St. Paul Square, 1160 E. Commerce St., Suite 200 (enter through Lilly's Greenville), stpaulsq.com.
