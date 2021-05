Jordan Matthew Young, finalist on The Voice, will perform Friday in San Antonio's St. Paul Square

click to enlarge Facebook / Jordan Matthew Young

Jordan Matthew Young belts it out.

Blond-locked Southern rocker Jordan Matthew Young is a finalist on Tuesday night's season finale of, meaning he's set to either celebrate victory or sing the blues when he performs a free show Friday in San Antonio.Utah-based Young and his band will gig as part of St. Paul Square's Concerts in the Courtyard, a series of open-air performances in the historic near East Side entertainment district.Young wowed judges during the 20th season of long-running singing competition showwith a blend of blues, rock, soul and country. He's been on C&W singer Blake Shelton's team for his entire run.Beyond having that rare combinations of a voice for radio and a face for TV, turns out Young also has a Texas tie. He departed Austin last year to move back to Utah so he could work with his family’s construction business, according to an Austin Chronicle report.So, now you know.