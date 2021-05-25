Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall dodges citation for Saturday's overcrowded concert

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge Cowboys Dancehall was nearly shut down this weekend due to being over capacity - again. - PAUL DIGIOVANNI / DGDRONEPHOTO.COM
  • Paul DiGiovanni / DGDronePhoto.com
  • Cowboys Dancehall was nearly shut down this weekend due to being over capacity - again.
Cowboys Dancehall has danced away from receiving a citation from local authorities.

During a Saturday concert, the Northeast San Antonio music venue reportedly allowed 800 more people inside than it's legally authorized to hold. However, the San Antonio Fire Department declined to issue a citation because the club moved quickly to remedy the problem, MySA now reports.



The dance hall faced a backlash over the weekend after staff prevented some ticket holders from entering Saturday’s Grupo Firme concert and asked others already inside to leave. Physical confrontations and one arrest for public intoxication ensued, according to media reports that cited the police.

In a statement to MySA, the fire department said its battalion chief worked with management to ensure Cowboys returned to a safe operating capacity Saturday, avoiding the need to write it a citation.

The department also noted it will work closely with the venue to avoid a repeat of Saturday night's incident, MySA reports. The club is expected to host top-drawing DJ Steve Aoki on Sunday.

In January, the city slapped Cowboys with two citations for violating COVID-19 capacity protocols during a concert. The Code Enforcement Office subsequently warned the — which also racked up several 2020 citations — that it had one more chance to avoid closure.

Though Cowboys Dancehall posted an apology on Facebook, it blamed a third-party promoter for overselling tickets. The promoter, Ticketon, has since said that it's not responsible for setting the capacity limit.



Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall nearly shut down for being over capacity, now blaming ticket seller Read More

  2. San Antonio live music fans can take in Steve Aoki's beats, stoner jams or smooth crooning this week Read More

  3. Jordan Matthew Young, finalist on The Voice, will perform Friday in San Antonio's St. Paul Square Read More

  4. Well-traveled San Antonio metal drummer Bobby Jarzombek lands a slot in George Strait's band Read More

  5. San Antonio Tejano Conjunto Festival brings the beat online this weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation