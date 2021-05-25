San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall dodges citation for Saturday's overcrowded concert

click to enlarge
-
Paul DiGiovanni / DGDronePhoto.com
-
Cowboys Dancehall was nearly shut down this weekend due to being over capacity - again.
Cowboys Dancehall has danced away from receiving a citation from local authorities.
During a Saturday concert, the Northeast San Antonio music venue reportedly allowed 800 more people inside
than it's legally authorized to hold. However, the San Antonio Fire Department declined to issue a citation because the club moved quickly to remedy the problem, MySA now reports
.
The dance hall faced a backlash
over the weekend after staff prevented some ticket holders from entering Saturday’s Grupo Firme concert and asked others already inside to leave. Physical confrontations and one arrest for public intoxication ensued, according to media reports that cited the police.
In a statement to MySA, the fire department said its battalion chief worked with management to ensure Cowboys returned to a safe operating capacity Saturday, avoiding the need to write it a citation.
The department also noted it will work closely with the venue to avoid a repeat of Saturday night's incident, MySA reports. The club is expected to host top-drawing DJ Steve Aoki
on Sunday.
In January, the city slapped Cowboys with two citations
for violating COVID-19 capacity protocols during a concert. The Code Enforcement Office subsequently warned the
— which also racked up several 2020 citations — that it had one more chance to avoid closure.
Though Cowboys Dancehall posted an apology on Facebook, it blamed a third-party promoter for overselling tickets. The promoter, Ticketon, has since said
that it's not responsible for setting the capacity limit.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.