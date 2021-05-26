Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Bluesy sounds of 61 Ghosts will mark the return of live music to San Antonio's The Mix on Thursday

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM

61 Ghosts hail from Maine — apparently by way of the Mississippi Delta and Detroit. - COURTESY PHOTO / 61 GHOSTS
  • Courtesy Photo / 61 Ghosts
  • 61 Ghosts hail from Maine — apparently by way of the Mississippi Delta and Detroit.
After hosting a few low-key shows during the pandemic, longtime St. Mary's Strip venue the Mix is back to presenting live music. And it's kicking things off with a blues-drenched vengeance.

The club's Thursday, May 27 reboot bill is headlined by Maine's 61 Ghosts, a hard-edged blues duo whose singer-guitarist Joe Mazzari did time in Johnny Thunders' solo band. Drummer Dixie Deadwood previously played with electric blues stalwart Leo ‘Bud’ Welch.



It's clear 61 Ghosts drank deep from the muddy waters of the Mississippi Delta, but as Mazzari's lineage would suggest, there's also a raw, garage-punk edge to the pair's delivery.

San Antonio's Supersuckers-reminescent punk 'n' roll outfit The Walkoffs and Three Horse Company, a young LA-based band that's clearly absorbed a lot of '70s bluesy stadium rock, will open the show.

Free, 8:30 p.m., The Mix, 2423 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 735-1313, themixsa.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio
Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

  • The Mix

    • 2423 N St. Mary's Central
    • phone (210) 735-1313

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall dodges citation for Saturday's overcrowded concert Read More

  2. Jordan Matthew Young, finalist on The Voice, will perform Friday in San Antonio's St. Paul Square Read More

  3. San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall nearly shut down for being over capacity, now blaming ticket seller Read More

  4. San Antonio live music fans can take in Steve Aoki's beats, stoner jams or smooth crooning this week Read More

  5. Well-traveled San Antonio metal drummer Bobby Jarzombek lands a slot in George Strait's band Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation