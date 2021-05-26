Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Bluesy sounds of 61 Ghosts will mark the return of live music to San Antonio's The Mix on Thursday
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 1:17 PM
Courtesy Photo / 61 Ghosts
61 Ghosts hail from Maine — apparently by way of the Mississippi Delta and Detroit.
After hosting a few low-key shows during the pandemic, longtime St. Mary's Strip venue the Mix is back to presenting live music. And it's kicking things off with a blues-drenched vengeance.
The club's Thursday, May 27 reboot bill is headlined by Maine's 61 Ghosts, a hard-edged blues duo whose singer-guitarist Joe Mazzari did time in Johnny Thunders' solo band. Drummer Dixie Deadwood previously played with electric blues stalwart Leo ‘Bud’ Welch.
It's clear 61 Ghosts drank deep from the muddy waters of the Mississippi Delta, but as Mazzari's lineage would suggest, there's also a raw, garage-punk edge to the pair's delivery.
San Antonio's Supersuckers-reminescent punk 'n' roll outfit The Walkoffs and Three Horse Company, a young LA-based band that's clearly absorbed a lot of '70s bluesy stadium rock, will open the show.
Free, 8:30 p.m., The Mix, 2423 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 735-1313, themixsa.com.
