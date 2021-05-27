The Latin Breed, Tropa Estrella Jay Perez will headline San Antonio's Fiesta de los Reyes
2021 Fiesta de los Reyes headliners have been announced.
Organizers of Fiesta de los Reyes have unveiled the free Fiesta event's full lineup of music acts, including headliners The Latin Breed, Tropa Estrella, Jay Perez, David Lee Garza, DJ Kane and The Spazmatics.
Fiesta de los Reyes is a 10-day music fest at downtown tourist destination Market Square. Organized by the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the city of San Antonio, the event features performers on five stages along with retail booths and Fiesta-appropriate food and drinks.
This year's installment will run Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 27. Music will begin at 10 a.m. daily and run to midnight. On Saturdays, the music will end at 1 a.m.
The event's organizers bill it as the city’s largest official Fiesta event, and it's the only free event to span the citywide party's entire 10-day run. This year's full lineup is available at the Fiesta de Los Reyes website
Free, 10 a.m. and run to midnight Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 27 and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, Market Square, 514 West Commerce St., fiestadelosreyes.com.
