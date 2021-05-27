Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 27, 2021

The Latin Breed, Tropa Estrella Jay Perez will headline San Antonio's Fiesta de los Reyes

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM

click image 2021 Fiesta de los Reyes headliners have been announced. - INSTAGRAM / LA_AVENTURERA_
  • Instagram / la_aventurera_
  • 2021 Fiesta de los Reyes headliners have been announced.
Organizers of Fiesta de los Reyes have unveiled the free Fiesta event's full lineup of music acts, including headliners The Latin Breed, Tropa Estrella, Jay Perez, David Lee Garza, DJ Kane and The Spazmatics.

Fiesta de los Reyes is a 10-day music fest at downtown tourist destination Market Square. Organized by the Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation and the city of San Antonio, the event features performers on five stages along with retail booths and Fiesta-appropriate food and drinks.



This year's installment will run Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 27. Music will begin at 10 a.m. daily and run to midnight. On Saturdays, the music will end at 1 a.m.

The event's organizers bill it as the city’s largest official Fiesta event, and it's the only free event to span the citywide party's entire 10-day run. This year's full lineup is available at the Fiesta de Los Reyes website.

Free, 10 a.m. and run to midnight Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 27 and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays, Market Square, 514 West Commerce St., fiestadelosreyes.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio
Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Bluesy sounds of 61 Ghosts will mark the return of live music to San Antonio's The Mix on Thursday Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall dodges citation for Saturday's overcrowded concert Read More

  3. Jordan Matthew Young, finalist on The Voice, will perform Friday in San Antonio's St. Paul Square Read More

  4. San Antonio live music fans can take in Steve Aoki's beats, stoner jams or smooth crooning this week Read More

  5. San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall nearly shut down for being over capacity, now blaming ticket seller Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation