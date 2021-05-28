GoFundMe launched for San Antonio musician claire rousay after theft of $20,000 of her gear

click to enlarge Facebook / Claire Rousay

A GoFundMe was made to help rousay replace her stolen or destroyed instruments and belongings.

After San Antonio musician claire rousay's home was robbed and vandalized this week, a GoFundMe campaign is now in operation to help her replace the gear she needs to work.

"This week Claire Rousay's house in San Antonio was robbed and violated," the GoFundMe description reads. "The perpetrators took or destroyed everything inside — her instruments, recording gear, clothes, furniture, photos, records, books. Gone, broken, or violated."

The campaign is verified by GoFundMe, and rousay also tweeted the link on Thursday. "i was robbed 3 nights in a row and the vandalism was so grossly sexual," she wrote. "i hate GFM campaigns but i literally have a suitcase and 3 condoms rn."

i was robbed 3 nights in a row and the vandalism was so grossly sexual - i hate GFM campaigns but i literally have a suitcase and 3 condoms rn https://t.co/5MlE0yDkqW — claire rousay (@clairerousay) May 28, 2021

According to the GoFundMe, the stolen or destroyed gear alone is worth approximately $20,000. The campaign set a goal of $5,000 to raise funds to replace the minimum she needs to complete the commissions and work she has in place for the next two weeks. Additional funds would help recoup the remainder of her gear.

At press time, the GoFundMe had raised $19,594 of its $5,000 goal.

