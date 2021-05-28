Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 28, 2021

GoFundMe launched for San Antonio musician claire rousay after theft of $20,000 of her gear

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge A GoFundMe was made to help rousay replace her stolen or destroyed instruments and belongings. - FACEBOOK / CLAIRE ROUSAY
  • Facebook / Claire Rousay
  • A GoFundMe was made to help rousay replace her stolen or destroyed instruments and belongings.

After San Antonio musician claire rousay's home was robbed and vandalized this week, a GoFundMe campaign is now in operation to help her replace the gear she needs to work.

"This week Claire Rousay's house in San Antonio was robbed and violated," the GoFundMe description reads. "The perpetrators took or destroyed everything inside — her instruments, recording gear, clothes, furniture, photos, records, books. Gone, broken, or violated."

The campaign is verified by GoFundMe, and rousay also tweeted the link on Thursday. "i was robbed 3 nights in a row and the vandalism was so grossly sexual," she wrote. "i hate GFM campaigns but i literally have a suitcase and 3 condoms rn."

According to the GoFundMe, the stolen or destroyed gear alone is worth approximately $20,000. The campaign set a goal of $5,000 to raise funds to replace the minimum she needs to complete the commissions and work she has in place for the next two weeks. Additional funds would help recoup the remainder of her gear.

At press time, the GoFundMe had raised $19,594 of its $5,000 goal.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio
Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. The Latin Breed, Tropa Estrella Jay Perez will headline San Antonio's Fiesta de los Reyes Read More

  2. Bluesy sounds of 61 Ghosts will mark the return of live music to San Antonio's The Mix on Thursday Read More

  3. Jordan Matthew Young, finalist on The Voice, will perform Friday in San Antonio's St. Paul Square Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Cowboys Dancehall dodges citation for Saturday's overcrowded concert Read More

  5. San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall nearly shut down for being over capacity, now blaming ticket seller Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation