R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire will hit San Antonio in September as part of a 50-city tour.

Stand up, Earth, Wind & Fire fans.The nine-time Grammy Award winners will bring the groove back to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Wednesday, September 15.Last year marked the iconic R&B ensemble's 50th anniversary, but the pandemic prevented it from celebrating with fans. With North America emerging from the health crisis, the Alamo City is now one of 50-plus tour stops for the band as it celebrates that anniversary.Known for hits such as “September,” "Let’s Groove” and “The Way of the World,” Earth, Wind & Fire were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and have been honored with numerous other awards. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 11.$60.50-126,