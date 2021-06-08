Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Judas Priest to stop in San Antonio on resurrected 50 Years of Heavy Metal tour

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge Metal gods Judas Priest to stop in San Antonio on 2021 “50 Years of Heavy Metal” tour — for real, this time. - FACEBOOK / JUDAS PRIEST
  • Facebook / Judas Priest
  • Metal gods Judas Priest to stop in San Antonio on 2021 “50 Years of Heavy Metal” tour — for real, this time.
Metal gods and perennial Alamo City favorites Judas Priest are headed to San Antonio this fall.

The band has resurrected its 50 Years of Heavy Metal tour — albeit about a year late — and it's headed to Freeman Coliseum on Tuesday, October 12.



The group kiboshed its original 50th anniversary jaunt due to the pandemic, but it's now unveiled a two-month North American tour from early September to early November. The run will include shows rescheduled from last year — the SA stop is one — as well as newly added gigs.

As was the plan for last year, Swedish metalheads Sabaton are slated to open. 

Tickets are on sale now, but seats are still available.

$49.50-310, 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com

