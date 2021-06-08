Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Songs by San Antonio rockers the Krayolas appear in new film about music journalist Ben Fong-Torres

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge Music by the Krayolas, fronted by Hector Saldaña (center), is featured a new documentary about legendary music journalist Ben Fong-Torres. - JANA BIRCHUM
  • Jana Birchum
  • Music by the Krayolas, fronted by Hector Saldaña (center), is featured a new documentary about legendary music journalist Ben Fong-Torres.
Four tunes by San Antonio's Tex-Mex-influenced garage rockers the Krayolas will appear in a new documentary about legendary rock journalist Ben Fong-Torres.

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times on Ben Fong-Torres will debut Sunday as part of New York's Tribeca film festival.



The movie chronicles the lasting pop-culture impact of Fong-Torres, a child of Chinese immigrants who penned Rolling Stone cover stories on legendary artists such as Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye and Jefferson Airplane during the late '60s. He went on to become the magazine's executive editor.

"My brother David and I are flattered that they chose our songs for parts of the story about Ben's culture-clash childhood, identity and his early days at Rolling Stone," Krayolas frontman Hector Saldana said via email.

For those who feel like streaming the film at home as part of the fest, here's when to listen in for the Krayolas' music:
  • "I Just Wanna" appears when Fong-Torres talks about getting a job at Rolling Stone magazine.
  • "Fruteria (The Fruit Cup Song)" is used in a scene where where Fong-Torres talks about learning how he acquired his last name.
  • "El Gatito y La Avispa" — which features Flaco Jimenez on accordion and in a vocal cameo — sets up a scene where colleagues recount how outsiders were often perplexed by Fong-Torres' name.
  • "Canicas" rolls as filmmaker and music writer Cameron Crowe discusses meeting Fong-Torres.  
After Like a Rolling Stone's debut, the filmmaker and music supervisor are considering adding another Krayolas tune to the soundtrack, most likely "Americano," according to Saldana.

"That one would be perfect, especially the lyrics," he added.

Another movie with San Antonio ties, We've Got to Do Something, is also set to make its debut at Tribeca. The horror film is based on a novella by Alamo City author Max Booth III. Booth also wrote the screenplay and served as an executive producer.

Tags:

