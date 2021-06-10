Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 10, 2021

Agency rising from Margin Walker's ashes will bring Big Freedia, Gary Numan and more to San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Jun 10, 2021 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge The team behind concert promotions company Resound will book touring acts into San Antonio's Paper Tiger and The Espee. - COURTESY PHOTO / RESOUND
  • Courtesy Photo / Resound
  • The team behind concert promotions company Resound will book touring acts into San Antonio's Paper Tiger and The Espee.
Late last year, the pandemic's halt on in-person events shuttered Margin Walker Presents, an independent concert promoter that booked bands into San Antonio's Paper Tiger and numerous Austin venues.

Now, as live music makes its return, the team behind the Austin-based agency, including co-founder Graham Willians, has launched a new venture to take its place: Resound.



Resound this week announced plans to bring touring artists including the Mountain Goats, Big Freedia, Gary Numan, Julien Baker and more through Paper Tiger on summer tours. It will also book The Espee, the St. Paul Square-area venue previously known as Sunset Station.

Additionally, the agency is booking touring shows into Austin venues including the Parish, the Mohawk and the Paramount Theatre and will oversee that city's long-running psychedelia-focused Levitation festival.

“The shutdown of live events left many of us in the business anxious for a return, but it also has us all rethinking what we do and how we do it,” Resound owner Williams said in an emailed statement. “With Resound, we want to bring back to the scene what we’ve always done best: throwing badass shows and events while expanding our reach and thinking outside of the box to evolve as a business within our community and culture.”

Upcoming Resound shows at San Antonio's Paper Tiger include:
  • Ramirez on Saturday, July 31
  • Goatwhore on Wednesday, August 11
  • The Mountain Goats on Friday, August 13
  • Nanpa Básico on Wednesday, August 25
  • Lucy Dacus on Monday, September 20
  • Gary Numan on Wednesday, September 22
  • TV Girl on Saturday, September 25
  • Too Many Zoos X Big Freedia on Wednesday, October 6
  • Julien Baker on Saturday, October 30
Tickets and a full roster of upcoming shows are available at Resound's website.

