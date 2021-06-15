Live music in San Antonio this week: Buckcherry, Jesse Dayton, Pat Green and Blue October

click to enlarge Courtesy of Buckcherry

Nineties rockers Buckcherry, who once sang about their fondness for yayo, will appear June 16 at the Rock Box.

San Antonio music fans have lots of opportunities to jump into the wayback machine this week.That holds true whether you're more prone to taking in '90s party rock, classic vocal jazz from the middle of last century or real-deal country that draws on influences from a more eclectic era. Check out your wealth of options:Are you ready to get “Lit Up?” Because you’re guaranteed to hear that “I love the cocaine” song when ’90s rockers Buckcherry blow into Countdown City. And didn’t they have at least one other tune that was in near-constant rotation on KISS-FM back in the day? Bet you’ll hear that too.This cooking little combo will turn back the clock with a show dedicated to iconic singers Peggy Lee and Nat King Cole. For fans of classic vocal jazz, it’s bound to be an “Unforgettable” night.With music described as "Red Dirt” country, it's not hard to imagine where Oklahoma singer Stoney LaRue is coming. Love, trucks and jail time are prevalent in his twangy tunes.Ever heard that catchy song that goes, "You came upon me, wave on wave"? That classic 2003 country tune was the creation of San Antonio native Pat Green. And Green is still riding that wave, this time into Gruene Hall with a show that will showcase both acoustic and electric numbers.Austin-based Americana singer Dayton has collaborated with artists ranging from Johnny Cash to Rob Zombie since his acclaimed 1995 debut Raisin’ Cain. His musical pendulum swings between country and rockabilly, both delivered with a definite edge. San Antonio singer-piano madman Harvey McLaughlin will perform a slew of funky tunes about ghosts and Chinese restaurants.Known for platinum singles "Hate Me" and "Into the Ocean," 2000s-era alternative rock band Blue October are apparently still relevant enough to tour. Let's hope they're still rocking the smoky eye makeup as they bring this acoustic rendition of their live show to town.The Huntsville-based singer-songwriter is bringing his mix of classic and Texas country, rockabilly and Americana to town. Sterrett and his compatriots, who assembled in 2009, released their most recent single “Pasadena” in 2019.Having releasedearlier this year, Crockett will hit New Braunfels for a reduced-capacity show. Crockett has faced down difficult situations, having recorded 2020’s Welcome to Hard Times after going through lifesaving open-heart surgery. His past also includes two felony convictions. In spite of the challenges, Crockett remains committed to music and performing, as well as his goal of increasing the eclecticism of country music, which he feels was largely lost after the 1960s.