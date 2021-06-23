Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Latin rock trio Tiarra Girls will play free show in San Antonio's St. Paul's Square on Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM

click to enlarge Tiarra Girls gained national recognition with their single "Leave It to the People." - COURTESY PHOTO / TIARRA GIRLS
  • Courtesy Photo / Tiarra Girls
  • Tiarra Girls gained national recognition with their single "Leave It to the People."
St. Paul Square's Concerts in the Courtyard is getting in on the Fiesta action.

Austin-based Latin rock trio Tiarra Girls will play Saturday in what the free, outdoor concert series is billing as its "Fiesta Finale."



Sisters Tiffany, Tori and Sophia Baltierra have made waves with a sound that draws not only on rock and Latin influences but also from soul, blues and reggae. The three-time winners at the Austin Music Awards were recently signed to Texas' Lucky Hound Records.

Tiarra Girls first grabbed the national spotlight with their anthemic 2016 protest song “Leave It to the People,” which was picked up by Rock the Vote, Jolt and Voto Latino for PSAs encouraging young people to head to the polls.

The power trio's next single “Soy Chingona,” which should need no translation for many SA readers, is an anthem to sisterhood mixing Spanish and English lyrics.

San Antonio DJ duo Strawberry Jams will spin before and after the trio's performance.

Free, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 26, St. Paul Square, 1160 E. Commerce St., Suite 200, stpaulsq.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Exploring San Antonio’s country music history, from Red River Dave to the Lonesome Rose Read More

  2. Live music in San Antonio this week: Buckcherry, Jesse Dayton, Pat Green and Blue October Read More

  3. GoFundMe launched for San Antonio musician claire rousay after theft of $20,000 of her gear Read More

  4. Agency rising from Margin Walker's ashes will bring Big Freedia, Gary Numan and more to San Antonio Read More

  5. San Antonio's Cowboys Dancehall nearly shut down for being over capacity, now blaming ticket seller Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation