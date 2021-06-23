Latin rock trio Tiarra Girls will play free show in San Antonio's St. Paul's Square on Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tiarra Girls

St. Paul Square's Concerts in the Courtyard is getting in on the Fiesta action.Austin-based Latin rock trio Tiarra Girls will play Saturday in what the free, outdoor concert series is billing as its "Fiesta Finale."Sisters Tiffany, Tori and Sophia Baltierra have made waves with a sound that draws not only on rock and Latin influences but also from soul, blues and reggae. The three-time winners at the Austin Music Awards were recently signed to Texas' Lucky Hound Records.Tiarra Girls first grabbed the national spotlight with their anthemic 2016 protest song “Leave It to the People,” which was picked up by Rock the Vote, Jolt and Voto Latino for PSAs encouraging young people to head to the polls.The power trio's next single “Soy Chingona,” which should need no translation for many SA readers, is an anthem to sisterhood mixing Spanish and English lyrics.San Antonio DJ duo Strawberry Jams will spin before and after the trio's performance.