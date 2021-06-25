Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 25, 2021

On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still

Posted By on Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge For the past eight years, ARK has trekked coast to coast playing diverse and uniquely curated events showcasing his blend of analog and digital beat-making. - LUPE MARTINEZ
  • Lupe Martinez
  • For the past eight years, ARK has trekked coast to coast playing diverse and uniquely curated events showcasing his blend of analog and digital beat-making.
“Only thing I can say right now, as far as when I get back home, is that I’m not going to go to work anymore,” Anthony Mendoza Martins tells me over the phone as he leaves Record Parlor in Los Angeles.

Martins, a 28-year-old electronic musician and producer better known by the moniker ARK, was in LA at the end of May to perform at a pair of events — a mixed-media art show and a more conventional music showcase. As the San Antonio artist has expanded his out-of-town gigging, the City of Angels has become a second home.



“This is my fourth or fifth time out in LA doing music, and like anything anyone works on, it’s gotten better time after time,” he says. “People are still wearing masks and socially distancing where possible, and I will say that the crowds are much tamer right now since we are still in a global pandemic. But musicians can’t really be stopped. We’re going to get out there.

For the past eight years, ARK has trekked coast to coast playing diverse and uniquely curated events showcasing his blend of analog and digital beat-making. He’s also raised his profile through a series of more than three dozen releases, making him one of the Alamo City’s most prolific musical creators.

ARK’s sound isn’t easy to pigeonhole, combining experimental hip-hop with electronics and tinges of jazz. Glitch and heavy sampling abound. The sound combines the more eccentric qualities of artists such as Flying Lotus, Madlib and Knxwledge.

“I can’t really define a point in time where I started with music, but I do remember playing with cassette tapes my parents had around the house,” says ARK, who calls himself a lifelong music lover. “I’ll play any instruments, mostly keyboard and bass, but more than a player, I see myself as a producer first.”

ARK owes his early exposure to a wider musical scene to social media. It started by sharing tracks with the beat music community on Instagram, and it’s since led him to perform places as far away as Portland, Maine, which has become a regular stop.

“I had never even heard of Portland before this, but now it’s a place I call home,” he says. “My friend told me he was pretty underwhelmed by a lot of the beat music he was hearing on Instagram, and then he came across a few of my videos. So, we connected and began making plans to link.”

That Portland friend, known as Fyvr, then invited ARK to Re;Sample, a curated event in Maine for beatmakers who use the Roland SP404SX drum machine.

Aside from the miles traveled, ARK has racked up an impressive 28 releases since 2013. He was also integral in developing Expansions of Q (EQ), a San Antonio-based collective of experimental musicians that also includes 40hands, Brandon Medellin and Episode None. The collective, which served as a label-like umbrella for the artists involved, is now on hiatus.

“It’s not necessarily a label in the sense that we have someone backing us financially but a space where we could create and grow together,” he explains. “I think a rebranding may be in the cards for EQ at some point in the future, but for right now I’m focused on being present in what I do. I’d like to go to Japan and Europe.”

That need to be focused on the present is understandable given the scope of ARK’s work. He’s not only producing, mixing and mastering his music, but creating music videos and maintaining a well-manicured online presence that spans social media, Bandcamp, Soundcloud and his own website.

But like many artists trying to work through the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, he briefly fell prey to burnout.

“Before I got my current job as a [house] painter, I was doing freelance work including video, audio production, mixing /mastering, graphic design, and I tired myself out,” he says. “Then I had this injury at the end of 2020 that really set me back.”

ARK took a subsequent break from social media and issuing new releases. By switching gears, he was able to find a refreshed view of the world and release mode/net, a 15-track tape that showcases well-produced experimental music featuring San Antonio artists K9 and fellow EQ collaborator 40hands. This release provides not only a sampling of adventurous SA music circa 2021 but a jumping-off point from which to explore ARK’s expansive discography.

Looking forward, the musician and producer says his next goal is to ensure that he’s taking steps that put him on the path to becoming a full-time creator.

“I’m looking to get back into just being an independent artist as soon as I get home from LA,” he says. “If someone asks me what I do, I want to say that I am an artist without them having to ask what my real job is. I don’t want to partition my life into sections. I am an artist, and this is the life that I chose.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Live Music in San Antonio this week: Emily Wolfe, Jackie Venson, Ryan Bingham and Pinky Ring Read More

  2. Latin rock trio Tiarra Girls will play free show in San Antonio's St. Paul's Square on Saturday Read More

  3. Exploring San Antonio’s country music history, from Red River Dave to the Lonesome Rose Read More

  4. Tribute to Taco Land owner Ram Ayala formally unveiled at former site of San Antonio music venue Read More

  5. Live music in San Antonio this week: Buckcherry, Jesse Dayton, Pat Green and Blue October Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation