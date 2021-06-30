Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Brad Paisley, Ramon Ayala, Styx among artists booked for San Antonio Rodeo's 2022 season

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge Paisley with picks a Telecaster decorated with his namesake. - FACEBOOK / BRAD PAISLEY
  • Facebook / Brad Paisley
  • Paisley with picks a Telecaster decorated with his namesake.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has pulled back the curtain on its 2022 musical lineup, which will include country star Toby Keith, Norteño heavyweight Ramon Ayala and '70s rockers Styx.

After scaling back this year due to the pandemic, the rodeo is expected to return full-force next year from February 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.



Here's the event's first lineup of musical entertainers, announced Wednesday:

  • Toby Keith: Thursday, February 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Riley Green: Saturday, February 12 at 1 p.m.
  • Little Texas: Saturday, February 12 at 7 p.m.
  • Brad Paisley: Tuesday, February 15 at 7 p.m.
  • Night Ranger: Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m.
  • Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: Sunday, February 20 at 7 p.m.
  • Styx: Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

Rodeo officials said they plan to reveal additional performances by other musical acts.

For those who can't wait to get in the saddle, tickets are on sale now.

