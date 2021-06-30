Brad Paisley, Ramon Ayala, Styx among artists booked for San Antonio Rodeo's 2022 season

click to enlarge Facebook / Brad Paisley

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has pulled back the curtain on its 2022 musical lineup, which will include country star Toby Keith, Norteño heavyweight Ramon Ayala and '70s rockers Styx.

After scaling back this year due to the pandemic, the rodeo is expected to return full-force next year from February 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Toby Keith: Thursday, February 10 at 7 p.m.



Riley Green: Saturday, February 12 at 1 p.m.



Little Texas: Saturday, February 12 at 7 p.m.



Brad Paisley: Tuesday, February 15 at 7 p.m.



Night Ranger: Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m.



Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: Sunday, February 20 at 7 p.m.



Styx: Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.



Rodeo officials said they plan to reveal additional performances by other musical acts.



For those who can't wait to get in the saddle, tickets are on sale now.

