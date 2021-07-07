Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Squeezebox Bandits, Delta Bombers, Pat Green and more

click to enlarge Rachel Delira

The Squeezebox Bandits will play Sam's Burger Joint on Thursday.

San Antonio music fans are in store for an extra helping of Texas in their ear food this week.A Fort Worth-based outfit that mixes Tejano and country is gigging in the Alamo City, as are two beloved Texas country troubadours and a homegrown guitar hero.And for those who'd rather enjoy tunes from outside the Lone Star State, fret not: a Vegas-based rockabilly group and a Nashville hitmaker also have tour stops here.At the name suggests, an actual squeezebox is front and center with this Fort Worth band that merges Tejano and country music together — a combination that makes it hard to imagine them being from anywhere but Texas. The quartet not only plays original music but also covers Texas Tornados favorites, which could get a different twist during this acoustic show.Known both for the theme song for the Austin City Limits television program and a five-decade career as a C&W troubadour, Nunn has definitely carved out a place in the Texas’ music scene. Country artists of all sorts revere Nunn for his contributions to the genre.If modern day country music doesn't cut it and ’90s mustaches are your style, you might fit in at a Tracy Lawrence concert. Beyond a chance to admire his facial hair, you’ll get to hear him play smash hits like “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis” and “Time Marches On.”Las Vegas is known for all the nitty gritty that The Delta Bombers captures in its desert rockabilly sound, which also throws in hints of Americana. The band’s guitar melodies waver like heat waves rising off a hot desert highway.If you thought you heard the last of the ubiquitous Texas country tune "Wave on Wave," think again. Its creator, Pat Green, is returning to the greater New Braunfels area for the second time in a month. This time, however, with an upgrade to a more spacious venue.Mix together bluesy licks, a little Latin flair and a touch of modern rock and you’ve got San Antonio’s Ruben V. The hardworking guitar hero has released more than 20 solo and group albums and hasn’t stopped touring since he was 15 years old.