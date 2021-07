Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will return to San Antonio's Tobin Center in October

click to enlarge Jessie Pearl

The husband-wife team of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will return to San Antonio this fall.

San Antonio will get a nostalgic fix of '80s radio rock this fall with the return of singer Pat Benatar and husband-slash-longtime guitarist Neil Giraldo, who have spent recent years touring as a duo.The couple will perform at the Tobin Center's H-E-B Auditorium on Tuesday, October 26. Their last San Antonio performance took place at the same venue in fall of 2019.During the big-hair decade, Benatar and her band racked up massive FM radio hits with "Heartbreaker," "Promises in the Dark" and "Love Is a Battlefield," setting the stage for female rockers that followed. Along the way, the singer won four Grammy awards and sold 30 million albums.Tickets, including a variety of VIP packages, go on sale Friday, July 9 . Tobin Center members already have access to pre-sale tickets.