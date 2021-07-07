Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will return to San Antonio's Tobin Center in October

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge The husband-wife team of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will return to San Antonio this fall. - JESSIE PEARL
  • Jessie Pearl
  • The husband-wife team of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will return to San Antonio this fall.
San Antonio will get a nostalgic fix of '80s radio rock this fall with the return of singer Pat Benatar and husband-slash-longtime guitarist Neil Giraldo, who have spent recent years touring as a duo.

The couple will perform at the Tobin Center's H-E-B Auditorium on Tuesday, October 26. Their last San Antonio performance took place at the same venue in fall of 2019.



During the big-hair decade, Benatar and her band racked up massive FM radio hits with "Heartbreaker," "Promises in the Dark" and "Love Is a Battlefield," setting the stage for female rockers that followed. Along the way, the singer won four Grammy awards and sold 30 million albums.

Tickets, including a variety of VIP packages, go on sale Friday, July 9. Tobin Center members already have access to pre-sale tickets.

