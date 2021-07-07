San Antonio's Cherrity Bar announces acts for summer music series

click image
Instagram / bandofbandits
Band of Bandits will take part in Cherrity Bar's Summer Music Series.
What began as an outlet for San Antonio musicians hit hard by the pandemic has morphed into an ongoing music series that’s given thousands of dollars to local performers.
Continuing its music showcase launched during the COVID crisis, Cherrity Bar has unveiled the July lineup for its Summer Concert Series, featuring country act Band of Bandits, jazz fusion group Xenobia, cumbia group Volcán y Grupo Frackaso and more.
The summer iteration of the intimate, open-air series will kick off this Saturday with singer-songwriter Brandon Padier and continue through the end of August. Keeping with the eatery's mission of giving back to the community, artists keep 100% of ticket receipts the night they play.
The venue sold out every show in its Spring Concert Series, which started April 1
, funneling a total of $6,000 to San Antonio musicians.
Tickets for the summer edition are available in pairs and sets of four, running $30 and $60, respectively. July dates include a limited number of General Admission tickets at $10 per person.
“We’ve had a lot of guests ask when we’ll be offering GA tickets,” Cherrity Bar booking manager Libby Day said in a release. “Until now, we were wary about the possible health and guest experience risks, but the team is ready to give GA shows a try.”
Spectators that purchase seats will receive food and beverage table service from Cherrity and adjoining restaurant Kuriya. GA tickets are standing room only and don't include food service. Those guests may buy beverages from the bar, however.
The shows run 8:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets and more info are available at the bar’s website
.
