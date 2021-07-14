Balcones Heights Jazz Festival brings a multi-talented lineup to Wonderland of the Americas Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Balcones Heights Jazz Festival

This year's lineup for the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival includes Johnny Britt and the Joe Posada Trio.

Headlined by guitarist Nils and singer-trumpeter Johnny Britt, the latest show in the long-running series will feature an opening set by local cats the Joe Posada Trio.Nils — a performer who needs no last name, much like Prince, Cher or Madonna — turned his teenage fixation with Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple into a jazz career that landed him studio and live gigs with the likes of the Temptations and George Benson. His most recent contemporary jazz release is 2020’s Caught in the Groove.Meanwhile, Britt is a multi-talented producer and arranger primarily known for his trumpet work. He’s appeared onstage with musical icons including David Bowie, Josh Groban and J-Lo, and he collaborated with Boney James for several Billboard chart toppers.This year’s Jazz Festival also has a welcome-back vibe, according to Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon. “With businesses opening back up, we are thrilled to welcome food trucks, and showcase our partners, local sponsors and vendors.”For the curious, Nils does have a last name, and presumably responds to the more formal “Mr. Jiptner.”