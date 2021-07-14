Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Stringman, Professor Underfunk, Kash'd Out and more

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Cooper Greenberg hits up the Rustic on Thursday. - COURTESY OF COOPER GREENBERG
  • Courtesy of Cooper Greenberg
  • Singer-songwriter Cooper Greenberg hits up the Rustic on Thursday.
San Antonio's live music scene is bumping this week.

Naturally, Saturday's album release show from local avant-metal trio The Grasshopper Lies Heavy is a prime choice, but those who crave quieter entertainment can also find a homegrown singer-songwriter, a fleet-fingered blues bassist and purveyors of country soul doing their things as well.



Let's run down some of the options.

Thursday, July 15

Cooper Greenberg
A singer-songwriter who cites an array of influences from Radiohead to Sturgill Simpson, Greenberg has steadily built a regional following over the past few years. He has been featured on Texas Public Radio and released a new album called Silverbelly earlier this month. Free, 8:30 p.m., The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com. — Mike McMahan

Stringman
Consisting of multi-instrumentalist Don Stephens and percussionist Jeff Cowart, Stringman draws on influences from ’60s and ’70s rock. Originally from Indiana, bandleader Stephens went from coffee shop gigs to full stage performances during his 30-year career. $10-$45, 8 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com. — Brianna Espinoza

Friday, July 16

The Professor UnderFunk
The Professor, who also answers to Cecil Yancy, lives up to his name with a sound that’s rooted in the blues and his limber bass lines. He pairs his instrumental prowess with a baritone voice and all the funk you can handle. Free, 7 p.m., Sanchos Cantina y Cocina, 628 Jackson St., (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com. — BE

Prophets and Outlaws
Ever heard of country soul? Well, now you have thanks to this outfit, which uses its emotional sound to tug at listeners’ hearts. The group even started the Little Bit of Love Foundation, which donates 100% of the proceeds from the band’s song "Little Bit of Love" to the North Texas Food Bank. $15, 8 p.m., Gruene Hall, 1281 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, (830) 606-1281, gruenehall.com. — BE

Saturday, July 17

Kash’d Out, Cydeways, Bonzai
The appropriately named Way Too High for This tour is rolling into Saytown with its reggae-rock vibes. Orlando, Florida-based headliners Kash’d Out has made a splash on both the Billboard and iTunes charts, and it’s shared the stage with national acts including Less Than Jake. Cydeways hail from Santa Barbara, California, and recently released the singles “California Castaway” and “We Won’t Run.” $15-$18, 8 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, eventbrite.com. — MM

