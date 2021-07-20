Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Nina Diaz of San Antonio's Girl in a Coma lends vocals to Elvis Costello's new Spanish Model LP

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge Nina Diaz is one of 19 Latin rock and pop performers to record vocals for a Spanish-language reimagining of Costello's classic "This Year's Model" album. - GUILLERMINA ZABALA
  • Guillermina Zabala
  • Nina Diaz is one of 19 Latin rock and pop performers to record vocals for a Spanish-language reimagining of Costello's classic "This Year's Model" album.
San Antonio singer Nina Diaz of Girl in a Coma fame is among the 19 Latin rock and pop performers who provided vocals for Elvis Costello's forthcoming reimagining of his 1978 album This Year's Model.

Diaz joined superstars including Juanes, Luis Fonsi and Fito Páez in adding lead vocals to backing tracks by Costello's band the Attractions for a Spanish-language version of the LP called Spanish Model. The release will include 16 songs, among them several outtakes from the original album.



Diaz sings "No Action," the bundle-of-nerves rocker that opened This Year's Model, an iconic release from the late-'70s punk era.

"I am beyond grateful to be part of this project and share space with all the amazing artists and of course the legendary Elvis Costello and the Attractions," Diaz told the Current via email.

The album, which drops September 10, will be sold both by itself and packaged with an expanded reissue of This Year's Model. It features 19 artists from 10 countries and territories. Diaz is one of several from the United States.

While Diaz's fans may have to wait for Spanish Model's street date to hear her take on "No Action," Costello teased the full release Tuesday with a video for Juanes' version of the slashing classic "Pump It Up."


Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
When it comes to utility failures during the February freeze, it’s time to stop playing ‘San Antonio nice’
Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Balcones Heights Jazz Festival brings a multi-talented lineup to Wonderland of the Americas Friday Read More

  2. Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience Read More

  3. Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows Read More

  4. Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Snoop Dogg, Jackopierce, Skunkweed and more Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Squeezebox Bandits, Delta Bombers, Pat Green and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation