Nina Diaz of San Antonio's Girl in a Coma lends vocals to Elvis Costello's new Spanish Model LP

San Antonio singer Nina Diaz of Girl in a Coma fame is among the 19 Latin rock and pop performers who provided vocals for Elvis Costello's forthcoming reimagining of his 1978 albumDiaz joined superstars including Juanes, Luis Fonsi and Fito Páez in adding lead vocals to backing tracks by Costello's band the Attractions for a Spanish-language version of the LP called. The release will include 16 songs, among them several outtakes from the original album.Diaz sings "No Action," the bundle-of-nerves rocker that opened, an iconic release from the late-'70s punk era."I am beyond grateful to be part of this project and share space with all the amazing artists and of course the legendary Elvis Costello and the Attractions," Diaz told thevia email.The album, which drops September 10, will be sold both by itself and packaged with an expanded reissue of. It features 19 artists from 10 countries and territories. Diaz is one of several from the United States.While Diaz's fans may have to wait for's street date to hear her take on "No Action," Costello teased the full release Tuesday with a video for Juanes' version of the slashing classic "Pump It Up."