Nina Diaz of San Antonio's Girl in a Coma lends vocals to Elvis Costello's new Spanish Model LP

Nina Diaz is one of 19 Latin rock and pop performers to record vocals for a Spanish-language reimagining of Costello's classic "This Year's Model" album.
San Antonio singer Nina Diaz of Girl in a Coma fame is among the 19 Latin rock and pop performers who provided vocals for Elvis Costello's forthcoming reimagining of his 1978 album This Year's Model.
Diaz joined superstars including Juanes, Luis Fonsi and Fito Páez in adding lead vocals to backing tracks by Costello's band the Attractions for a Spanish-language version of the LP called Spanish Model. The release will include 16 songs, among them several outtakes from the original album.
Diaz sings "No Action," the bundle-of-nerves rocker that opened This Year's Model, an iconic release from the late-'70s punk era.
"I am beyond grateful to be part of this project and share space with all the amazing artists and of course the legendary Elvis Costello and the Attractions," Diaz told the Current via email.
The album, which drops September 10, will be sold both by itself and packaged with an expanded reissue of This Year's Model. It features 19 artists from 10 countries and territories. Diaz is one of several from the United States.
While Diaz's fans may have to wait for Spanish Model's street date to hear her take on "No Action," Costello teased the full release Tuesday with a video for Juanes' version of the slashing classic "Pump It Up."
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.