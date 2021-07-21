Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Jazz’SAlive will return to downtown San Antonio this fall with more stages

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge Singer-keyboardist Kandace Springs is one of the headliners of 2021's Jazz'SAlive festival. - COURTESY PHOTO / JAZZ'SALIVE
  • Courtesy Photo / Jazz'SAlive
  • Singer-keyboardist Kandace Springs is one of the headliners of 2021's Jazz'SAlive festival.
After cancelling last year due to the COVID crisis, San Antonio's Jazz'SAlive will return September 24-25 with headliners including Grammy-winning guitarist John Scofield and acclaimed singer-keyboardist Kandace Springs.

The 38th annual iteration of the free festival will include an additional stage at downtown's Legacy Park. What's more, it will for the first time sell upgraded "patron seats" for its main stage at Travis Park, also located in the center city.



Organized by the city of San Antonio, Jazz'SAlive raises funds for the San Antonio Parks Foundation.

Headliners on the Travis Park stage will include Scofield, a post-bop guitarist known for his dizzying improvisational skills, and Springs, a Blue Note recording artist who mixes jazz with contemporary pop and R&B. Trumpeter Mike Sailors and vocal jazz group New York Voices — joined by the United States Air Force Band of the West Dimensions In Blue — will also appear.

Local artists appearing on the main stage will include flutist-ethnomusicologist Katchie Cartwright, fusion group Xenobia, trad-jazz combo The Dirty River Jazz Band and Latin jazz ensemble José Amador & Terra Nova.

A separate stage on park-facing Jefferson Street presented by Trinity University's KRTU 91.7 FM will feature performances by the Kevin Nabors Quartet, Michelle Garibay-Carey, Toro Flores Quartet, and The Fellowship.

Festival organizers will make a second lineup announcement for programming at Legacy Park, the downtown green space that opened last year across from Frost Tower.

Two afterparties and a gospel brunch the weekend before the event will round out the festivities.

More information, including details on the upgraded seating, is available on the Parks Foundation's Jazz'SAlive webpage. Tickets for the premium seats and the gospel brunch go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

Free, 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, and 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, September 25, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St.,
saparksfoundation.org/event/jazzsalive.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More SA Sound »

Trending

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Nina Diaz of San Antonio's Girl in a Coma lends vocals to Elvis Costello's new Spanish Model LP Read More

  2. San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival Read More

  3. Balcones Heights Jazz Festival brings a multi-talented lineup to Wonderland of the Americas Friday Read More

  4. Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience Read More

  5. Live Music in San Antonio this Week: Snoop Dogg, Jackopierce, Skunkweed and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation