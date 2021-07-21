Jazz’SAlive will return to downtown San Antonio this fall with more stages

click to enlarge
Singer-keyboardist Kandace Springs is one of the headliners of 2021's Jazz'SAlive festival.
After cancelling last year due to the COVID crisis, San Antonio's Jazz'SAlive will return September 24-25 with headliners including Grammy-winning guitarist John Scofield and acclaimed singer-keyboardist Kandace Springs.
The 38th annual iteration of the free festival will include an additional stage at downtown's Legacy Park. What's more, it will for the first time sell upgraded "patron seats" for its main stage at Travis Park, also located in the center city.
Organized by the city of San Antonio, Jazz'SAlive raises funds for the San Antonio Parks Foundation.
Headliners on the Travis Park stage will include Scofield, a post-bop guitarist known for his dizzying improvisational skills, and Springs, a Blue Note recording artist who mixes jazz with contemporary pop and R&B. Trumpeter Mike Sailors and vocal jazz group New York Voices — joined by the United States Air Force Band of the West Dimensions In Blue — will also appear.
Local artists appearing on the main stage will include flutist-ethnomusicologist Katchie Cartwright, fusion group Xenobia, trad-jazz combo The Dirty River Jazz Band and Latin jazz ensemble José Amador & Terra Nova.
A separate stage on park-facing Jefferson Street presented by Trinity University's KRTU 91.7 FM will feature performances by the Kevin Nabors Quartet, Michelle Garibay-Carey, Toro Flores Quartet, and The Fellowship.
Festival organizers will make a second lineup announcement for programming at Legacy Park, the downtown green space that opened last year across from Frost Tower.
Two afterparties and a gospel brunch the weekend before the event will round out the festivities.
More information, including details on the upgraded seating, is available on the Parks Foundation's Jazz'SAlive webpage
. Tickets for the premium seats and the gospel brunch go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m.
Free, 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, September 24, and 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, September 25, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St.,
saparksfoundation.org/event/jazzsalive.
