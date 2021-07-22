Live Nation to offer $20 tickets to select shows

click to enlarge
Judas Priest, who will perform in San Antonio on Friday, October 12, are one of the acts for which Live Nation is selling $20 tickets.
Concert promoter Live Nation just announced it will celebrate the return of live music this summer by offering $20 "all-in" tickets to select concerts featuring acts such as 311, Jason Aldean, Jonas Brothers, NF, Alanis Morissette, Judas Priest, Kings of Leon, Primus, KORN, the Black Crowes, Coheed and Cambria, Lindsey Stirling, the Doobie Brothers, Florida Georgia Line, Trippie Redd, Maroon 5, Zac Brown Band and others.
For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.
“We can’t wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans; it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most,” say the Jonas Brothers in a statement about the Live Nation promotion.
Starting at noon on Tuesday, T-Mobile and Sprint customers have exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets. The $20 tickets to select Live Nation concerts
will be available to the general public beginning at noon on Wednesday. It's while supplies last.
This story first appeared in the Cleveland Scene, an affiliated publication.
