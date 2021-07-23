Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 23, 2021

Alt-country singer Garrett T. Capps announces surprise new album I Love San Antone

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge Capps announced a surprise album, which will come out in August. - TWITTER / GARRETT_T_CAPPS
  • Twitter / Garrett_T_Capps
  • Capps announced a surprise album, which will come out in August.
If you had any doubts about homegrown alt-country musician Garrett T. Capps' love for the Alamo City, his latest release may well put them to rest.

On Friday, Capps announced a surprise "RIPPIN' HONKY TONK" album on social media, titled I Love San Antone.



"It's all VERY FUN, San Antone style," the cosmic cowboy wrote on Instagram. "Lotta homies on these trax. There's a Jethro Tull cover on it too. I wrote and recorded it all last year dreaming of a severe fiesta @thelonesomerose."

The LP is available for preorder via Vinyl Ranch and will be released digitally on August 20.

For those who can't wait that long, Capps tweeted that a single will come out next week.


