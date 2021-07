Alt-country singer Garrett T. Capps announces surprise new album I Love San Antone

click to enlarge Twitter / Garrett_T_Capps

Capps announced a surprise album, which will come out in August.

Hey foos. My suprise album “I Love San Antone” comes out online 8/20 but you can preorder the LP at the link in my bio. The single is out next week let’s rock pic.twitter.com/VxrlonrHrV — Garrett T Capps (@Garrett_T_Capps) July 23, 2021

If you had any doubts about homegrown alt-country musician Garrett T. Capps' love for the Alamo City, his latest release may well put them to rest.On Friday, Capps announced a surprise "RIPPIN' HONKY TONK" album on social media, titled"It's all VERY FUN, San Antone style," the cosmic cowboy wrote on Instagram . "Lotta homies on these trax. There's a Jethro Tull cover on it too. I wrote and recorded it all last year dreaming of a severe fiesta @thelonesomerose."The LP is available for preorder via Vinyl Ranch and will be released digitally on August 20.For those who can't wait that long, Capps tweeted that a single will come out next week.