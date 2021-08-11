Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Lance Bass, Goatwhore, Mountain Goats and more

click to enlarge Instgram / lancebass

Lance Bass' Pop 2000 Tour comes to New Braunfels' Texas Ski Ranch on Saturday.

This week's slate of shows in San Antonio has a caprine theme, apparently.On Wednesday and Friday, Paper Tiger plays host to two bands named for bleating animals — Goatwhore and the Mountain Goats.If goat-themed bands aren't you thing, there's plenty else to choose from, including a blast from the past by none other than NSYNC's Lance Bass.Lousiana death-thrash veterans Goatwhore will hit San Antonio on a run of Texas shows. The band recently announced a return to the studio to follow up 2017’s Vengeful Ascension on Metalblade Records. Houston’s blackened Necrofier and the frosty death metal grooves of Dallas newcomers Frozen Soul will round out the bill.In real life he’s Clarence Greenwood, but in the music world, he’s the Outkast-, John Lennon- and Bob Marley-inspired songsmith Citizen Cope. Whichever name you know him by, the man’s songs have appeared on releases by Sheryl Crow, Corey Taylor, Dido and Carlos Santana, and he got his start in the music biz as the DJ for ’90s crew Basehead. Cope’s most recent LP, The Pull of Niagara Falls, was released earlier this year.On some level a solo project from main man and lone consistent member John Darnielle, the indie act Mountain Goats has featured some high-profile collaborators. Among those are guitarists such as St. Vincent and Kaki King as well as Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster, who’s currently in the band. Mountain Goats are very much a songwriting-oriented project, and the output ranges from tunes with a traditional vibe all the way to “The Ultimate Jedi Who Wastes All the Other Jedi and Eats Their Bones,” a song written at the request of director Rian Johnson to accompany the release of his polarizing Star Wars film,. Why that subject matter isn’t addressed in the film, we’ll never know.After working in Corporate America as a food scientist, Stalling discovered he far preferred playing Texas country. Thus began his journey as a touring vocalist, guitarist and songwriter. Stalling’s wife also puts her fiddle skills to good use in his live band, bringing an authentic honky-tonk twang to the sound.The nerdsome foursome is returning to San Antonio with a load of pop-punk anthems fresh off its latest Epitaph Records release 9th & Walnut. On this jaunt, they’re backed up by Philadelphia-based punk outfit the Menzingers.Appropriately titled given the toll the delta variant is taking on the unvaccinated and given the content of the death metal subgenre, this one-night fest will include local and regional acts bent on delivering a full evening of brutality. With names like Corpse Hole, Severed Sanity and Immortal Remains, you know the night won’t end until someone’s face is melted off by the music alone.Feeling nostalgic for the heyday of TRL, are you? Well, your man Mr. Bass has something in store that may tickle your fancy. Featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO, the Pop 2000 tour will roll into Alamo Town, though there are no indications that Carson Daly will cameo. Bass is, of course, best known for his time in *NSYNC. Meanwhile, O-Town made a splash with “All or Nothing,” while Cabrera is known for “True” and “On the Way Down.” LFO hit the charts with the seasonally relevant “Summer Girls.” And if we can’t celebrate summer here in Tejas, what the hell’s the point?Rugged country vocals and rustic Americana come together as James Steinle performs songs about the “forgotten people.” The night will also include a set from Tony Kamel, who’s best known from his role in bluegrass act Wood & Wire. This go-round, however, he’ll be performing a folky solo show.