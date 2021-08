Austin's ACL Fest will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for entry this fall

click image Twitter / aclfestival

Austin City Limits announced COVID protocols for its 2021 festival on Thursday.

A printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend ACL Festival 2021. The negative COVID-19 printed test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of attending ACL Festival. pic.twitter.com/nImWKZORY0 — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) August 19, 2021

Live music fans will need to bring their vax cards or a negative COVID test to Austin's ACL Festival this year.The Texas-sized music festival, which draws an average of 75,000 people per day, announced the pandemic safety precautions Thursday on social media. To get in, attendees must either present a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result from within three days of entry or proof of full vaccination.Organizers said they'll release information on face masks requirements closer to the event.ACL's 2021 gathering will take place at Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10. At least one performer, Stevie Nicks, has dropped from the lineup after citing concerns about the current wave of infections hitting Texas.