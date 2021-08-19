Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Austin's ACL Fest will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for entry this fall

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 11:16 AM

click image Austin City Limits announced COVID protocols for its 2021 festival on Thursday. - TWITTER / ACLFESTIVAL
  • Twitter / aclfestival
  • Austin City Limits announced COVID protocols for its 2021 festival on Thursday.
Live music fans will need to bring their vax cards or a negative COVID test to Austin's ACL Festival this year.

The Texas-sized music festival, which draws an average of 75,000 people per day, announced the pandemic safety precautions Thursday on social media. To get in, attendees must either present a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result from within three days of entry or proof of full vaccination.



Organizers said they'll release information on face masks requirements closer to the event.
ACL's 2021 gathering will take place at Zilker Park on October 1-3 and October 8-10. At least one performer, Stevie Nicks, has dropped from the lineup after citing concerns about the current wave of infections hitting Texas.

