Tuesday, August 24, 2021

San Antonio’s Southtown Music Studio to offer sound meditation workshop at grand opening

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

click to enlarge Southtown Music Studio will officially open its doors September 5. - PHOTO COURTESY SOUTHTOWN MUSIC STUDIO
  • Photo Courtesy Southtown Music Studio
  • Southtown Music Studio will officially open its doors September 5.
Folks curious about music-driven meditation — and we're guessing plenty of us could use a cerebral escape right now— may find solace in a Sunday, September 5 workshop from new wellness center Southtown Music Studio.

The new, Latina-run center will open its doors within Southtown's Mercury Project Contemporary Art Space that day with a class that embodies its goal of helping people find peace and awareness through sound and music.



Tuning In: Music & the Nervous System – An Introduction to Sound Meditation and Somatic Experiencing will be led by studio co-founders Olivia De Jesús and Pamela Martinez. According to a release, the event is meant for people who are curious about the body’s role in the mind-body connection and those who want to learn more about music-based meditation techniques.

De Jesús and Martinez will guide guests through grounding meditations, including a sound bath with gongs and crystal bowls. The pair are musicians and teachers who have degrees in music education and have been teaching for 35 collective years. 

Early bird tickets for the grand opening workshop are available for $35 until Sunday, August 29. Tickets will be $40 thereafter. Availability is limited.

