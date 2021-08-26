Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

San Antonio’s inaugural Dark Side of the Brew & Skew Music Festival to marry food and tunes

Posted By on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 2:52 PM

click image Texas Pink Floyd will headline the Dark Side of the Brew & Skew Music Festival. - INSTAGRAM / TEXASPINKFLOYD
  • Instagram / texaspinkfloyd
  • Texas Pink Floyd will headline the Dark Side of the Brew & Skew Music Festival.
San Antonio food and music lovers now have another fest to look forward to.

The locally organized Dark Side of the Brew & Skew Music Festival will make its debut Saturday, October 23 at Sunken Garden Theater.



The inaugural musical lineup will include former Journey vocalist Steve Augeri, Austin-based Reggae outfit Micah Shalom, Los Angeles-based rock guitarist Derek Day and tribute act Texas Pink Floyd, which features three musicians who have toured with the original Pink Floyd.

San Antonio eateries such as Humo, Sangria on the Burg, Broadway 5050, The Hayden, The Dooryard and Landrace at the Thompson Hotel will offer food on a stick.

While the restaurants' skewer samples are included in the ticket price, attendees will need to pay for liquid refreshments such as beer and wine. Noshing attendees will also get to vote on which establishment's sample will be crowd the festival's favorite skewer.

Folks who just want to enjoy the music can arrive at 5:30 p.m. for the evening's entertainment.

San Antonio’s Islla St. Brewing will provide a limited-edition Dark Side of The Brew beer for the event. Details on the brew are forthcoming.

$35-225, Saturday, October 23, 2 p.m., Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary's St., Eventbrite.

