Trans-Siberian Orchestra's high-octane holiday show will roll into San Antonio on December 10

Multi-platinum holiday rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra will play the AT&T Center in December.

The sound of ringing bells, fretboard shredding and indoor fireworks can only mean one thing: Trans-Siberian Orchestra is hitting the road with its winter extravaganza.The multi-platinum holiday rockers' 2021 tour will touch down at San Antonio's AT&T Center on Friday, December 10 for two performances. The shows will mark the group's first live appearance here since a spike in COVID-19 cases forced it to retool last winter's gig as a virtual affair.This year's tour celebrates the 25th anniversary of TSO's, one of the top-selling holiday albums of all time. The band will also perform fan favorites such as "Christmas Canon" and “Wizards In Winter.”Ticket pre-sales for TSO fan club members will take place Thursday, September 9 at 10 a.m. local time and Friday, September 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket sales for the general public will commence Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m. local time.More details on tour dates and ticket information are available on the band's website