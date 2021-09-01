Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Warren G, Between the Buried and Me and more

click to enlarge Facebook / Between the Buried and Me

Between the Buried and Me return to the Alamo City with a two-set show at the Rock Box on Tuesday, September 7.

San Antonio's live music offerings are plenty this week, and diversity is the name of the game.Whether you're more apt to seek out West Coast hip-hop, synth-driven post punk or powerhouse prog-metal, local venues have got a packed lineup. Hell, there's even a creative streaming option for those leery of in-person gatherings amid the current spike in COVID cases.Straight out of Stephenville, this rock-inspired country quartet is returning to San Antonio on a Labor Day weekend run of Texas shows. The group plays homage to one of the greats of Mexican music in its latest single “Ramon Ayala.” San Antonio’s own Ty Dillon opens up the evening.A preacher’s son and Texas native, Wilkinson strived to make a name for himself as an independent musician for the past 12 years, all while holding down the fort as a family man. He creates soft, country-inspired tunes that speak to the soul similarly to those of Jason Mraz.The West Coast hip-hop pioneer Warren G is making a San Antonio stop for the first time in more than a decade. A multi-platinum seller and hip-hop legend, G cemented his status through work with Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg and Dr. Dre. Too $hort and Mack 10 open the show, setting the scene for a night of West Coast sounds.After coming to prominence in Attack! Attack!, Caleb Shomo formed Ohio-based metalcore outfit Beartooth. He’s remained the band’s centerpiece and the sole member present for its entire run. The ensemble is touring behind its newest album, Below.Originally set as an in-person gig that’s since been moved to November 12th, this virtual presentation of “The Four Harpsichord Concert” by composer Nathan Felix will include feature the quartet of advertised instruments set in a circle within the Great Hall to create an ethereal sound. Inspired by SAMA’s exhibit “America’s Impressionism: Echoes of a Revolution,” expect this one to pull on your heart “strings.”Darkwave darlings and Brownsville natives Twin Tribes are bringing their brand of synth-driven post-punk back to San Anto. The group’s most recent release, Altars, pays tribute to contemporary goth acts while adding a tinge of dream pop. Chicago’s Wingtips, an electro-goth duo, and San Antonio’s one-man electronic project MVTANT open the night.Formed in 2008, the running joke with these rootsy rockers is that they “have over 110 years of collective experience” via years of opening performances for prominent country acts since the ’70s. English singer and acoustic guitar player Sophia Johnson has dibs on opening the evening.These long-running blenders of extreme metal and prog will bring their several times-delayed 20th anniversary tour to town. Though Between the Buried and Me have brought several stacked bills to the Alamo City in years past, this tour finds the band holding things down by itself with a two-set show. The night will open with a full performance of its album, followed by a “career spanning” second set. The evening’s retrospective portion is expected to include one song from the group’s newly-released LP,, a follow-up to the beloved — spoiler alert —